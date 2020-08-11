search
Google's Rich Results Test Tool Gets Article Structured Data Markup

Edgy Universe Aug 11, 2020 at 7:45 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Aug 11, 2020 at 7:45 am GMT
Yesterday, Google announced that its updating the rich results test tool to include support for article structured data markup.

Google has been upgrading its rich results test tool to support more structured data.

After taking the tool out of beta, the search giant announced that it now supports all Google Search rich result features. These include recipes, jobs, movies, courses, among others.

That was only a month ago. Now, Google is adding new support for article structured data.

The search and advertising giant’s Twitter announcement reads:

“We are happy to announce support for Article structured data in the Rich Results Test tool.”

According to Google, the new structured data is useful for marking up news, blog, and sports pages. Also, adding the new structured data can improve the page’s appearance in search results.

More About Rich Results Test Tool’s Article Structured Data Markup

Risch Results Test image
Image Credit: Google Webmasters

Google suggested that different sites using the new structured data may have access to different features. “Your page may be eligible for different features depending on how you code your page,” says the tech giant.

For example, AMP pages with structured data can appear in the Top Stories carousel, host carousel of rich results, and Visual stories. What’s more, these results can include images, page logos, and other features.

On the other hand, non-AMP pages with the article structured data might not include tons of features. Instead, they’ll show better headline text, images, and date published for the article.

Google also points out that non-AMP pages with the new structured data can help the search engine understand more about the web page.

With that said, adding a structured data markup to a page doesn’t guarantee that it’ll serve as a rich result. However, it helps debug possible issues with article structured data.

Enhancing your snippets can increase your chance of getting more exposure on Google Search. And this can lead to more organic traffic.

