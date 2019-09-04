search
Technology 3 min read

Green Invention Turns Carbon Dioxide Into Pure Liquid Fuel

Scientists at Rice University developed a catalytic reactor that can be used to convert carbon dioxide into liquid fuel and other high-value products.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 04, 2019 at 1:45 pm GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Scientists at Rice University have found a new, environmentally friendly way to repurpose carbon dioxide. It involves using an electrolyzer that uses renewable electricity to convert the greenhouse gas into pure liquid fuel.

Haotian Wang, a researcher at Rice University, developed a catalytic reactor that uses carbon dioxide as its feedstock. And his latest prototype produces highly purified and high concentrations of formic acid.

Since other devices can produce formic acid from carbon dioxide, why is this invention different?

For one, the formic acid produced through these traditional devices is costly and energy-intensive to purify. Not only is the new method efficient, but it delivers a pure formic acid solution which could inspire other commercial carbon dioxide conversion technologies.

Formic acid is an energy carrier. It’s a fuel cell which produces carbon dioxide while generating electricity. Using the catalytic reactor, it becomes possible to grab the greenhouse gas and recycle it again.

Aside from being a feedstock for other chemicals, formic acid is also a storage material for hydrogen. It can hold as much as 1,000 times the energy of the same volume of hydrogen gas, which is difficult to compress.

According to chemical and biomolecular engineer, Wang, that’s currently a big challenge for hydrogen fuel-cell cars.

The researchers detailed how the method works in Nature Energy.

Using Catalytic Reactor to Turn Carbon Dioxide Into Liquid Fuel

To create the new device, the researchers had first to develop a robust, two-dimensional bismuth catalyst. They also needed a polymer-based solid electrolyte to eliminate the need for salt as part of the reaction.

Next, Wang and his team coated the solid electrolyte with an amino-functional group to conduct negative ions, or a sulfonic acid ligand to perform the positive charge.

In a statement to the press, Wang said:

“Usually people reduce carbon dioxide in a traditional liquid electrolyte like salty water. You want the electricity to be conducted, but pure water electrolyte is too resistant. So, you need to add salts like sodium chloride or potassium bicarbonate so that ions can move freely in the water.”

The problem with generation formic acid this way is, it mixes with the salt. Since most applications require a pure product, scientists often have to go through a cost and energy-intensive process of removing the salt from the formic acid.

By using the solid polymer-based electrolyte, the researchers had effectively eliminated the need for salt. As a result, they generated formic acid continuously for 100 hours, with negligible degradation of the reactor’s components.

Wang noted:

“The big picture is that carbon dioxide reduction is significant for its effect on global warming as well as for green chemical synthesis.”

Although the researchers designed the catalyst reactor to produce formic acid, Wang suggested that it can be retooled to produce other high-value products. These include ethanol, acetic acid, or propanol fuels.

If the electricity comes from renewable sources like the sun or wind, we can create a loop that turns carbon dioxide into something important without emitting more of it,” the researcher concluded.

Read More: Black Gold Material Can Turn Carbon Emissions To Fuel

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

To celebrate international programmers day, we bring you all the biggest news and updates of the coder's world. | Image By Danielala | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Celebrate International Programmer's Day With Languages           

Juliet ChildersShare
A stable water creation process on the moon's surface could revolutionize humanity's ability to colonize the planet. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

NASA Discovers Method of Creating Water on Moon's Surface       

Zayan GuedimShare
Scientists believe they may have furthered the understanding of the origin of life on Earth through new computer models. | Image By SergeyDV | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Create Viable Origin of Life Theory Using Supercompute...

Sumbo BelloShare
ESB Professional | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 4 min read

Check out These Hilarious Future Tech Predictions From "Soonish"

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Billions of Trees are Needed to Counter Effects of Climate Change

Rechelle AnnShare
Sulfurihydrogenibium yellowstonense bacteria clinging to each other to create a fettuccine-like appearance | Image courtesy of Bruce Fouke
Science 3 min read

Alien Lifeforms on Mars Could be Hiding in Fettuccine-Like Rocks

Zayan GuedimShare
A new carbon nanotube structure could provide a solution to the problem of li-ion battery decay. | Image By Dimarion | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Discovery Uses Carbon Nanotubes to Prevent Battery Decay 

Juliet ChildersShare
Carbon emissions are one of the biggest threats to our planet. now, a new device could help us eradicate them, all while powering our homes. | Wikimedia commons
Science 3 min read

New CCS Device Could Help Reverse Effects of Climate Change   

Rechelle AnnShare
Lead author of the study, University of Toronto Ph.D. student Geonhui Lee while operating the electrolyzer | Image courtesy of Marit Mitchell
Science 3 min read

New Electrochemical Path Converts CO2 Into Useful Products     

Rechelle AnnShare
Barron Research Group/Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Clean 99% of Heavy Metals from Water With This Reusable Filter

Zayan GuedimShare
Rice University Campus | Entreoreneurship.rice.edu
Science 4 min read

Rice's Open Source Optogenetics Sets the Example for the Future

William McKinneyShare
Siberian Tundra | Nordroden | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

As Permafrost Melts, Long Lost Microorganisms Make a Comeback

Zayan GuedimShare
Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Plant | Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Scientists to Reduce Carbon Emissions by Turning CO2 Into Basalt...

Rechelle AnnShare
Dr. Ted Sargent poses in his solar cell technology lab where he and his team are developing new nature inspired solar cell technology. | Image by Glenn Lowson photo for The Globe and Mail
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Catalyst to Boost Hydrogen Production

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Australia's Global CO2 Emissions Projected to Soar by 2030     

Zayan GuedimShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.