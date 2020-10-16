search
BERT and Other Highlights from Google's Search On 2020 Event

Edgy Universe Oct 16, 2020
Edgy Universe
Oct 16, 2020 at 5:19 am GMT
During its virtual Search on 2020 event on Thursday, Google announces several improvements to its search engine, including how it uses BERT.

Last year, Google introduced and open-sourced a neural network-based technique for natural language processing (NLP) called BERT.

Its function stems from being able to process words in relation to the other terms in a sentence. As a result, BERT models can consider the full context of a phrase using the words that come before and after.

Thanks to this technology, anyone should be able to train their state-of-the-art question answering system.

In October 2019, when Google first announced BERT, the algorithm only powered 10 percent of English queries. But that’s no longer the case. Yesterday, Google revealed that BERT now powers almost all English-based queries done on Google Search.

Here’s a quick summary of what Google announced at the Search On 2020 event.

Other Highlights from Google’s Search On 2020 Event

1. Advancement in Language Understanding

According to Google’s Danny Sullivan, one in every ten search queries are misspelled in the search engine.

Now, the tech giant has announced new AI advancements to improve how it detects and deals with spelling mistakes. Besides the spelling algorithm, Google can now index specific passages from web pages.

Sullivan wrote:

“Another change coming soon allows us to identify individual passages in a web page and process them as perhaps being most relevant to a search. We expect this will improve 7% of search queries in Google.”

There’s also a new AI technique to help search engine users find a more comprehensive range of results.

2. Humming to Search

Are you trying to recall a song with the tune “da na na na na do da?” Google can help.

Searchers can now click the mic icon in the Google search bar, say, “what’s this song?”, and hum the tune for 10-15 seconds. Google will then provide search results of the song that matches your hum.

Next time a song is stuck in your head, just #HumToSearch into the Google app and we’ll identify the song. Perfect pitch not required,” says Google.

Alternatively, you could say, “Hey Google, what’s this song?” on your Google Assistant. Then hum the tune.

3. Using AI for Videos

Google now uses artificial intelligence to identify critical parts of videos and help people jump to specific moments. That way, creators will no longer have to tag these aspects of their videos.

According to Sullivan, 10 percent of Google Searches will use this technology by the end of 2020.

The event featured other announcements that cover Lens and AR features in Google Search, as well as improvement to Google Maps and Duplex technology.

Watch the full Google’s Search On 2020 event here:

