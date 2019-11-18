search
Technology 3 min read

Homeostasis-Based Emotional AI is More Powerful, Less Dangerous

Helping AI develop a will to survive would result to an emotional AI that’s both smarter and safer. For that, AI needs to have homeostasis-based goals.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Nov 18, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Original Image courtesy of Shutterstock/ Image edited by RAFuertes for Edgy.app

Original Image courtesy of Shutterstock/ Image edited by RAFuertes for Edgy.app

Feelings seem like the Achilles heel of artificial intelligence. We may be a long way off from emotional AI as scientists still debate the best way to make it happen.

In biology, homeostasis is the ability of a biological system to maintain its equilibrium despite external constraints to survive.

Take the human body as an organism, for example.

The body’s homeostasis allows it to resist changes in the external environment to regulate and maintain its biological parameters. Body temperature, blood sugar levels, blood composition, and many other constant values in the body are permanently regulated through physiological mechanisms.

Now, researchers argue that imbuing artificial intelligence with homeostasis-based goals would help it become smarter and less dangerous to humans.

Emotional AI Needs a Sense of Homeostasis

John McCarthy, who coined the term “artificial intelligence,” defined it as “the science and engineering of making intelligent machines that have the ability to achieve goals like humans do.” 

This definition sums up the current goal-maximization approach to AI, where intelligent agents have to work toward achieving preset goals.

That leaves us with the question: which goals, or more precisely, whose goals?

In nature, biological systems don’t maximize any goals. Instead, driven by the homeostasis principle, they try to keep a certain balance from departing from its setpoints.

Living organisms, like humans, strive to achieve then maintain homeostasis through operant conditioning, not to maximize it. This is similar to how cybernetic control works where closed systems, both natural or artificial, automatically self-regulate after detecting changes using feedback.

gifs.com

Two neuroscientists propose a way to instill homeostasis into machines to make them more emotional.

Kingson Man and Antonio Damasio from the University of Southern California think artificial emotional intelligence, or emotional AI, needs the ability to sense danger for its survival.

The authors write in a new paper published in Nature Machine Intelligence:

“In a dynamic and unpredictable world, an intelligent agent should hold its own meta-goal of self-preservation, like living organisms whose survival relies on homeostasis: the regulation of body states aimed at maintaining conditions compatible with life. In organisms capable of mental states, feelings are a mental expression of the state of life in the body and play a critical role in regulating behavior.”

In other words, it’s about allowing AI systems to develop feelings that would guide their behaviors.

Homeostasis-based emotional AI would be “safer” than goal-oriented because, at least, it’d be much more restricted. An intelligent agent wouldn’t be able to maximize one goal in detriment of other goals because this would upset its homeostasis balance.

The advances being made in the soft robotics field make the idea of homeostasis-based emotional AI more approachable.

A “soft artificial skin” would enable a robot to have a sense of touch that helps it to identify dangers and develop self-preserving behavior. In short, it is working to make machines more vulnerable.

“Rather than up-armoring or adding raw processing power to achieve resilience, we begin the design of these robots by, paradoxically, introducing a vulnerability,” write the researchers.

Read More: Emotional AI Will Soon see Right Through Your Poker Face

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Suicidal Robot Tries to be too Human                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Nvidia Jetson Xavier module | Nvidia
Technology 2 min read

Meet Jetson Xavier, Nvidia's new AI Chip for Robots                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Two Measures to Contain the Race for Hostile Super AI               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Scientists use AI to Identify Brain Patterns Affecting Antidepr...

Sumbo BelloShare
image by igorstevanovic
Culture 4 min read

Why We Should Care About Grammarly's Gender-biased Features   

Lewis McShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

"EmoNet" Tells How You Feel Just by Looking at Images You're…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Nvidia's STEAL AI Improves the Precision of Neural Network Predic...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via inbenta.com
Technology 6 min read

Inbenta Chatbot Uses Natural Language Processing for AI-minded Su...

Juliet ChildersShare
UC Berkely | YouTube.com
Science 5 min read

Inspired by Babies, AI Robot Vestri can see the Future             

William McKinneyShare
SelimBT | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How Machine Learning Trains AI to be Sexist (by Accident)       

Juliet ChildersShare
Mosquitofish | Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Robotic Fish Could Help Control Invasive Species                 

Zayan GuedimShare
There are lots of ways to render an image of the way the human brain works, but none of them are perfect. | Gonin | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Deep Neural Networks Help Understand the Human Brain's Auditory P...

Zayan GuedimShare
Alonso Nichols | Tufts University | Questbridge.org
Science 6 min read

How Artificial Intelligence Reverse Engineers the Biophysics of C...

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Uses AI To Fire Low-Productivity Workers                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Googleplex - The corporate headquarters complex of Google, Inc. and its parent company Alphabet Inc., located at Mountain View, Sta. Clara County, California | CC Google
Technology 4 min read

Google to Support AI Startups Through Developers Launchpad Studio

Rechelle AnnShare
Dubassy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Here's a Single From the First Album Ever Composed by an…   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.