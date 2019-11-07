search
Technology 2 min read

How Hackers can Hijack Devices Using a Laser Pointer

Researchers revealed how a vulnerability in Voice Assistants can allow hackers to hijack devices like smart speakers and mobile phones easily.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 07, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Shuttestock

Shuttestock

According to an International team of scientists, a surprising vulnerability in voice assistants can allow attackers to hijack devices. Whether it’s your smart speaker or iPhone, a simple laser pointer would let impostors in.

Voice assistants are incredibly popular today.

According to reports, about 111.8 million people in the United States use voice assistants at least monthly. We now control our devices and cars using either Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

However, these devices may not be as secure as you think.

A team of international researchers is saying that hackers can hijack your voice assistant by shining a laser pointer at the microphone. In other words, your voice-controlled devices are vulnerable to attacks.

How is this possible, you ask?

Using Light Commands to Hijack Devices

When we talk, microphones in smartphones, smart speakers, etc. translate the sound signals into electrical signals. That way, we can communicate our commands to the voice assistants.

The researchers suggested that pointing light at the microphone could have a similar effect. It’s a process that the team dubbed as “Light Command.”

In a statement to the press, a lead researcher on the study, Takeshi Sugawara said:

“It’s possible to make microphones respond to light as if it were sound. This means that anything that acts on sound commands will act on light commands.”

In their study, the team used lasers to control voice assistants from a distance of up to 110 meters. Since the assistants don’t require authentication to work, attackers can easily use light-injected commands to hijack devices.

According to the researchers, they can “unlock smart-lock-protected front doors, open garage doors, shop on e-commerce websites at the target’s expense.” Also, hackers will be able to locate, unlock, and start various cars like – Tesla and Ford – that are connected to the target’s Google account.

The researchers shared their findings with Amazon, Google, Apple, Tesla, and Ford.

While the tech companies are still reviewing the findings, the researchers suggested ways to protect your device against light commands.

Keep your smartphone, smart speaker, laptop, and any other voice-controlled device out of sight. By keeping it away from prying eyes, the laser beams may also have a tough time finding the microphone.

Read More: New Study Warns That Hackers Can Access Your Smart Bulbs

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Pio3.com | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Apple Enters the Hearing Aid Market With Cochlear Limited       

Juliet ChildersShare
Wong Yu Liang | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

The Great Firewall, China's new Cybersecurity Law                       

Zayan GuedimShare
A bunch of pop-up ads cluttering the screen | Daniel Oines | Flickr.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Will now Block Annoying Online Ads in Chrome                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Messy, but impossible to steal remotely. | Pollapats | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

Internet Cybersecurity Is Dead: Go Offline and Analog in 2017

William McKinneyShare
Mazda Cx-9 SkyActiv Engine Technology | TTAC | thetruthaboutcars.com
Technology 3 min read

Mazda's New Combustion Engine is all About Efficiency!             

Rechelle AnnShare
With their acquisition of an AR holography startup, Apple could be paving the road towards an AR glasses product in the future. | Image by Andrey Bayda | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Apple News Roundup: AR Glasses, Phone Leaks, and new Watch Design...

Juliet ChildersShare
Garagestock | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Key Highlights From HubSpot's "The New Age of SEO"                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Image Credit: CNet
Technology 3 min read

Apple's $1,000 Pro Monitor Stand Sparks Online Uproar               

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Culture 6 min read

Why Android TV is Winning                                                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Somchaij | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Mobile Growth Summit 2018: Speakers, Agendas, and Other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
Timothy Cook | Apple CEO | Jstone | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Apple WWDC: Live Feed and Edgy's Ultimate Recap of Day 1         

StephanieShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Study Found A Link Between Chili Intake and Dementia         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Upcoming State Attorneys' Antitrust Investigation Targets Google

Rechelle AnnShare
Videoblocks | videoblocks.com
Technology 6 min read

Pixel Buds one Part of Google's bid to Reshape World Communicatio...

Rechelle AnnShare
Mixed Reality objects seen through Avegant's Light Field prototype | Avegant.com
Technology 6 min read

Avegant vs. Magic Leap: Augmented Reality Arms Race Update     

William McKinneyShare
Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

Top 10 Global Searches for the Year 2017 Released by Google   

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.