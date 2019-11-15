search
Culture 6 min read

How Many Pages are 1000 Words?

Many factors come into play when figuring how many pages are 1000 words. We’ll break down these factors for you in this 1000-word post.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Nov 15, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Original image from Shutterstock/ Edited by RAFuertes for Edgy.App

Original image from Shutterstock/ Edited by RAFuertes for Edgy.App

An article, a blog post, or a Word document, like an essay or a short story, all can come at around 1000 words. But how many pages are 1000 words?

There could be some instances when you’re given a writing assignment by the number of pages, not of words. “Write a 1000-word paper on…” is not the same as “Write a 10-page paper.” Writing based on the word count is easier in this regard. Because you’d be wondering how many words are in ten pages.

How Many Pages are 1000 Words

It all depends on the “page,” or the medium, containing those 1000 words or any given number of words. Is it a college application? An article? An essay? Fiction? Is there any particular page format required?

Let’s take this very WordPress post you’re reading right now. I don’t have to worry about how many pages the 1000 words would generate. It’s a single webpage, no matter how long the piece is. In the blogging and online marketing sphere, it’s a common practice to break up a single post into multiple pages. When you have to click “next” to read the whole thing.

In many cases, the article isn’t even that long to justify the page splitting. The reason is to generate more clicks. We don’t do that here at Edgy unless it’s maybe about a series, for example!

Why did I choose to make it 1000-word long in the first place? Well, first, it just seems befitting since we’re talking of “1000 words”. And two, my AI content optimization assistant, Ink, suggested the piece to be that long. Actually, it suggested 985 words, to be exact.

You don’t know about Ink? If you’re into content marketing in any form, you may want to check Edgy’s Ink. It may not tell how many pages are 1000 words, but sure it will explain how to make those 1000 word count. You can still grab your free copy of the AI-powered software here.

Dwight Schrute Meme |
Dwight Schrute Meme | “A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS” FALSE. “A PICTURE” IS WORTH EIGHT LETTERS. | image tagged in memes, Dwight Schrute | made w/ Imgflip meme maker

Read More: Top 7 AI Writing Assistants For SEO Content Creation

If your 1000 words should come in the form of an essay, there are some format requirements to consider. Usually, essays are double-spaced and written in Times New Roman, or Arial you’re reading in now, with a font size of 12pt. With this configuration, your 1,000 words come in at four pages (A4).

You have to factor in the page format, font type, font size, line spacing, and margins. If you opt for 1.5 spacing, the volume of your 1000 words shrinks to three pages, and 2.5 pages if you use single spacing.

Follow the same approach to know how many pages is 500 words, how many pages is 1500 words, or how long is a 12000-word essay. For a useful rule of thumb, 250 words would fill a standard, double-spaced page.

You don’t have to do the math yourself. Many word calculators on the web can help you figure out how many words per page, like this one.

Writing a Thousand Words

Is a 1000 word essay long? How long will it take to type 1000 words? A 1000-word piece is relatively short, and this is where you have to pay attention. Depending on the topic at hand, and your disposition, it could take you a couple of days to complete or a single session. We’ve seen how it can take different numbers of pages.

Don’t concern yourself too much with the number of pages and word count. Just begin writing, then keep on writing. There would be some time-consuming polishing and rewriting involved later, but you will have had a clear vision of your essay and where you want to take it and how.

You have to keep the reader engaged in your story. You only have 1000 words, make them interesting, informative, concise, and fun to read. Besides the topic, the structure of the paper must make for an easy read. Play with paragraphs length, use transitional sentences, fill in the gaps, trim away junk sentences.

Focus on the content and the form of your writing. Let’s say you have to write a 1000-word college paper. You should follow some requirements regarding the paper’s structure, or the form.

Read More: How to Use Deep English Words to Help Your Content Stand out

You probably know the standard essay format from middle and high school: the classic introductionmain bodyconclusion format.

Your essay must consist of these three major sections. The 1000 words break down as follows:

Introduction: 100-200 Words

You have 100 to 200 words to introduce your topic and hook your readers. What’s you’re going to talk about and how it could be interesting to them? This is where you explain the subject of your essay and grab the reader’s attention to your thesis statement.

Body: 600-800 Words

Break this section down to paragraphs, with each taking 200-300 words. Each paragraph should be built around an argument or idea. Then introduce the next paragraph.

Conclusion: 100-200 words

Now, it’s time to wrap it all up. In about 200 words, restate the thesis statement you presented in the introduction. Make a general conclusion about the most important points you discussed in the body of your essay.

This is the proper structure for college papers and essays, but you don’t have to dot all the is and cross all the ts. Don’t let all the numbers and the technical details distract you from your goal. Focus on developing a writing system that works for, and it should be all downhill from there.

I have to stop now because I think I’ve just hit the 1000-word threshold. It took us one page and 1000 words to answer the question of how many pages are 1000 words. I know, I may have said the phrase “1000 words” a 1000 times!

Read More: Top 10 Tools To Improve Your Content Creation Process

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Pavel Ignatov | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

Here's how to Write Better Listicles                                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Presumably, a young content marketing team making the most out of their Wordpress plugins | Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

5 Videos to Turbocharge Your Content Marketing Skills in 2018

Juliet ChildersShare
Engaging marketing content can be a challenge. Here's exactly how to overcome the biggest problems that people face in creating engaging marketing content. | Image by Vitya_M | Shutterstock
Marketing 9 min read

How to Create Engaging Marketing Content that Customers Actually...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Fighters Block via cerey.github.io
Culture 3 min read

How Fighter's Blocks! Uses a Video Game to Solve Writer's Block

Juliet ChildersShare
No, you don't need a megaphone to promote your content. | Cifotart | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

7 Extra Ways to Promote Your Content                                                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Online presence can be a difficult skill to master in the crowded world of the modern Internet. Here, we show you exactly how it's done. | Image By magic pictures | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

7 Effective Ways to Improve Your Website's Online Presence     

Rechelle AnnShare
Free-photos | Pixabay.com
Marketing 8 min read

A Guide to Personal Branding with Content Marketing                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft and Apple Collaborate on New iCloud App For Windows

Sumbo BelloShare
Google has finally joined the future with its new grammar checking AI for Google Docs. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Docs Machine Translation Grammar Suggestions now Live 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

6 Major Characteristics of High-Performing Content                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Image credit: Susurrus | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

How to Use Deep English Words to Help Your Content Stand… 

Zayan GuedimShare
Uber Images | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Content Marketing Tips Every Entrepreneur Should Know           

Chris ParbeyShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

How to use OfferVault and Affiliate Marketing to Your Advantage

Chris ParbeyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.