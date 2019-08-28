How to get the Most out of Your Podcast Ads

With the recent meteoric rise of podcasting, you may want to start considering podcast ads for your brand.

At the 2018 WWDC, Apple announced that its platform over 550,000 podcasts and 18.5 million episodes. A little over a year after that announcement, the number has grown to become 750,000 podcasts and over 30 million episodes.

The meteoric rise of podcasting is not surprising. According to a recent analysis, more than half of the U.S population – about 144 million – has listened to a podcast. Also, there have been around 90 million podcast listeners in the last month.

While the figure may not be close to Facebook or Instagram‘s daily active users, it’s compelling enough to command the attention of any forward-thinking company.

And it did.

In the United States, podcast advertising revenue increased from $43 million in 2010 to almost $500 million in 2019. What’s more, it’s expected to hit $1 billion by 2021.

Yes, the competition for effective partnership is already fierce.

According to Rebekah Bek of Ahrefs blog:

“Usually, the top podcasts are open to sponsorships and openly broadcast this. Just one problem: these podcasts are really, really popular. So much that when I started contacting them around mid‐April 2018, many were already fully booked for the quarter (some even through the year!).”

With that said, savvy companies have devised ingenious ways to get the most from their advertising spend. Here are some of them.

4 Tips To Get the Most From Your Podcast Ads

1. Let the Host Take Control

Podcasts’ social element involves a conversational tone and sometimes, listeners’ participation. As a result, podcast listeners have a surprisingly personal relationship with their hosts.

It explains why 51 percent of regular podcast listeners follow their favorite host on social media.

So, rather than submit a scripted ad, introduce the podcast host to your brand. Let the person become familiar with the products and services you wish to promote.

Then, give them the freedom to promote as they wish. Think of it as making the host your brand ambassador.

That way, they can deliver a genuinely compelling and actionable message that’s difficult to skip. Furthermore, the podcast host won’t have to interrupt the listeners’ experience to serve your ads.

It would be just one smooth sailing.

2. Midway Podcast Ads are the Best

In podcast advertising, the right placement is golden – even if the host is reading your ad.

Place your ad at the beginning of the podcast, and the listeners will fast forward through it. Similarly, you’ll lose the audience when the ad is at the podcast’s end.

The key here is to schedule the ad to play at the mid-roll slot. At that time, the audience is listening carefully and are less likely to fast forward past your ads.

3. Use Promo Codes As A Metric Tool

As great as podcast advertising is, its major downside may be the inability to measure engagements and impression metrics. In other words, you can’t actually know how many people heard your podcast ads.

But, there’s a way around it.

Use promo codes, giveaways, discounts, or other tools to know if listeners act on your ads. For example, you can set up a unique landing page for this purpose, then track the visitors.

Another method is to monitor your social media platforms for a slight increase in mentions, likes, and shares.

4. Get Creative With Your Partnerships

Podcasting has a unique DIY nature that’s absent in almost another social media medium. In its case, the standard rule of TV advertising or social media influencing doesn’t really apply.

Leverage these unique opportunities by forming the right brand-podcast partnership and use it to tap into new markets.

For example, sponsoring a Spanish speaking podcast could be a chance to bypass the language barrier and enter the Latin American market.

To Wrap Up

Before following the tips outlined above, you must choose a podcast to sponsor. Do you want a big, established podcast or a smaller one?

With the smaller podcast, you would be getting an intimate experience, similar to what you get from influencer marketing. The established podcasts, on the other hand, is a little like “pay to play.” Think of it as the audible version of Google Adwords.

Whichever you decide to pick, do not run pre-written ads. Trust the podcast host to promote your brand, and in turn, you’ll win the listeners’ loyalty.