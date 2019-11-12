search
How to Leverage Your Best Content to Drive More Traffic

By reposting your best content or repurposing it into a video, you'll be able to use it to drive more traffic into your website.

Edgy Universe Nov 12, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
Don’t rest on your success. Continue to make the most use of your best content, and it will pay dividends. Read on to find out how.

As content creators, we know the tremendous amount of work that goes into creating a single piece of content.

We occasionally achieve some significant successes with the post we create in terms of traffic, but this mostly dies off after a few days or, at most, a few weeks.

At this point, we tend to give up on them and start focusing on finding new successes. This is usually a mistake on our part.

Just because our best-performing content gets older by the day doesn’t mean it ceases to be useful, or we should relegate it into the abyss.

You can still use an old post to generate more traffic, and here’s how.

How to Leverage Your Best Content:

1. Reshare on Social Media

Your best performing posts are likely to be the ones most shared on social media. On Edgy, one of our top posts, Canavero: First Head Transplant has a 90%+ Chance of Success,” has been shared over 41 thousand times on social media.

Edgylabs Webpage Screenshot

Your top post usually does well because it resonates with a lot of your target audience on social media. Our target audience, naturally, is interested in the cutting (no pun intended) edge of technology.

Resharing these posts on social media at regular intervals will continue to bring in more traffic. You can do this either manually or automate it, but the latter is more effective.

An excellent automation tool for this tactic is CoSchedule’s ReQueue.

2. Try Paid Advertising

We know people hate ads, but if your post is doing well organically, it means people are genuinely enjoying it.

Boosting content that is already performing well organically will easily amplify its reach and drive more traffic to your website.

Check the social media platforms where your material is doing well and spend some money on their paid advertising features. This can be done through Facebook Ads, Google, and many more.

3. Include Your Best Content in Your Email Newsletter

If you have an email list where you send your subscribers regular newsletters, it’s best to include a daily, weekly, or monthly roundup of your top-performing posts.

The reason is that these pieces of content have proven to be popular among your readers. Consequently, other readers who may have missed it will equally be interested.

Including your top-performing posts in your newsletters will also increase your click-through rate and improve your overall retention.

Quora email digest
Email Digest | Quora

4. Repurpose Your Best Content Into Other Formats

As your posts (even the top-performing ones) get older, they continue to drive less and less traffic.

You can’t keep sharing them on social media forever or include them in every newsletter you send.

Instead, you can breathe new life into your old posts by repurposing them into different formats. There are a ton of ways you can repurpose your content.

You can create infographics, videos, webinars, SlideShare presentations, eBooks, and podcasts out of your written content.

Repurposing your content also opens up promotion and distribution opportunities.

For example, you can’t share a ton of written content on YouTube, but once you create a video version of that content, you can share that on Vimeo or your blog, Instagram, TwitterFacebook, and more.

This will increase your reach and expand your audience. You’d be surprised how many people only you one or a couple social media or news outlets.

5. Reach Out to Influencers

There’s a good chance that your most popular content was shared by a social media influencer (someone with a large social media following) at some point. You can easily find out who these people are with Buzzsumo.

Simply paste the link to your content in Buzzsumo search and click on ‘view sharers’ on the search result. You can further filter the sharers to select only influencers.

Buzzsumo Website Screenshot
Influencers who shared your content | Buzzsumo

If these people have shared your content in the past, they are more likely to reshare a repurposed version of the same material.

Reach out to them directly via email or social media and tell them about the newest version of your content. Chances are, they’ll share your new content again with their network.

Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

