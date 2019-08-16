How to Precisely Measure Content Marketing Results

Ever feel like your amazing content isn’t getting the traffic and shares it deserves? Here’s how to effectively measure content marketing results.

Content marketing has become an instrumental tool for any company with an online presence. These days, the majority of companies have jumped on the bandwagon and use content marketing to build brand awareness, generate interest, and convert prospects into leads.

But when every other company is using content marketing, is your strategy still generating the desired results?

The only way to answer this question is to measure the effects of your content marketing strategy. However, content marketing can have a positive impact on numerous aspects of your business.

The effects of content marketing include:

But it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly how a conversion happened and brand awareness can sometimes be hard to measure. With so many factors to take into account, even experienced marketers can be baffled when it comes to determining if their content marketing is generating the desired results.

Here, we’ll delve into how you can analyze web analytics and other measurable results to find out if your content marketing is effective. In this article, we’ll also share our top tips on how to improve your content marketing strategy so it generates the desired results.

How to Measure Your Content Marketing Results

When taking our advice on how to check if your content marketing is generating the desired results, you should keep in mind that every company is different. Like every fingerprint, snowflake, and butterfly, every company is unique. Your goals are going to be different from the next business.

Results can be measured against set goals which could range from traffic, sales, video views, shares, likes, and comments.

Here’s a helpful infographic from Brand Point that clearly explains how to measure your content marketing results.

Now let me explain a little more about these three main elements of measuring your content marketing results.

1. Awareness

Awareness or brand awareness is how effectively your business’s reputation is building up. This means getting your name out there and drawing in customers.

Building brand awareness successfully will mean that your page will rank in Google searches, increase in web traffic and increased user engagement. It’s a domino effect really. Once you raise your brand awareness, the rest will follow.

But how do you raise brand awareness? The simple answer is to create high-quality, authentic content.

Use keyword research to provide your target audience with the answers they are looking for. Promote your content on social media and use SEO to drive traffic to your web pages.

When you see brand awareness increase, you can be sure that your content marketing efforts are paying off.

2. Consideration

Next up is measuring how many users are considering your content.

While awareness consists of you actively getting your name out there, consideration is the measure of how users are reacting to your content. Are they sharing, liking, and commenting? If so, then you must be doing something right!

Other key analytics to measure here include the number of page visits you receive every day and the duration of each visit.

Additionally, bounce rates are a great indicator of whether or not your content marketing strategy is working. If they are low, great, your audience is loving your content, if they are very high, then maybe it’s time to return to the drawing board.

Great ways to improve your content include adding visuals, creating original case studies, making podcasts and videos, creating how-to guides and evergreen resources, and publishing downloadable e-books.

Provide as much digestible information as possible that will help potential customers make the most informed decision they can. When you think outside the box, you’ll see more and more users consider your content and your marketing strategies will be more effective.

3. Conversion

Finally, this brings us to conversion. The desired result every content marketer strives for. Conversions mean that your hard work has paid off.

Conversions could mean that contact information is provided and sales and leads come flying in.

Conversions are important but shouldn’t be the ultimate goal of your content marketing strategy. Creating useful, valuable content should always remain at the forefront of your content marketing strategy. Conversions will be the result of this, the cherry on top of successful content marketing.

Now you know how to measure content marketing results, you’ll be able to take your content marketing strategy up a notch.

Only when you know what’s working and what’s not can you improve your content marketing strategy. Going forward, you should learn from these results and implement the necessary changes to ensure your content marketing strategy is as effective as possible.

