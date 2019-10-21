search
Marketing 5 min read

How to Perform Content Audit to Boost Your Website

You should always look for opportunities to boost your website. One effective way is to determine your site's weaknesses through content audit.

Edgy Universe Oct 21, 2019 at 11:30 am GMT
A content audit can be a lengthy and complicated process. Yet, it’s necessary to enhance the performance of your web pages.

Content is one of the most effective ways to promote a business.

In a survey, 72 percent of marketers say that content marketing increases engagement. Also, 72 percent say it has increased the number of leads.

But, as impressive as the numbers are, this marketing strategy is not an automatic winner. Sometimes, your post may not perform because you’re missing specific topics or even keywords, and that’s alright.

Even the best content marketing process is far from perfect. That’s why you must continually look for opportunities to improve and produce better content.

How do you find these weaknesses, you ask? Well, that’s where a content audit comes in.

It allows you to evaluate and understand how your website is performing against your business goals, editorial standards, and performance indicators like:

  • Content Use
  • Web Analytics
  • Search Engine Optimization

Think of a content audit as a regular health check-up. While it may be time consuming and unpleasant, you’ll also know what to improve and how to do it.

Before we consider the steps involved in a content audit, here are the tools you may need.

Tools You Need to Perform a Content Audit

Here are some tools to consider.

1. Screaming Frog

This may be the most comprehensive tool for crawling web content.

Using a free subscription version of Screaming Frog, you’ll be able to crawl as much as 500 URLs. What’s more, it offers full features, except the ability to save a data export.

That means the content analysis will provide details that include the page title, tag info, meta descriptions, anchor text, primary H1, and H2 headings on the page, among others.

2. URL Profiler

Unlike Screaming Frog, the URL Profiler is a paid crawler. But, it’s still as popular and effective at improving your content audit tasks.

According to the developers, you can configure this tool to retrieve a wide array of links, contents, and social data for almost any task.

You should also know that the URL Profiler comes with a 14-days free trial.

3. Google Analytics

Google Analytics is useful for gaining a broader view of your website, especially for SEO use. It provides access to information such as the bounce rate, time on page, conversion data by page, number of page visits, etc.

Aside from these three SEO tools, content specialists use other means to confirm their content uniqueness. Examples of these tools include Adobe SiteCatalyst, Microsoft Excel, Siteliner, among others.

Now for the central part of this post.

5 Steps to Perform a Content Audit

Here’s how to evaluate your content in five simple steps.

1. Generate a List of All Your Content

The first thing you want to do is create an audit spreadsheet. Not only does it keep your work neat and tidy, but it also provides an overall view of the information – the sitemaps and internal databases.

While a crawler like Screaming Frog can help you crawl all indexable URLs, consider using Google Analytics to ensure you didn’t miss anything.

Also, remember to filter out the URLs that don’t require auditing. That way, you can spare yourself from unnecessary work.

2. Retrieve As Much Metrics As Possible

At this point, you should have a good idea of what you have. Now, it’s time to figure out how your content is performing.

Aside from the metrics which the Screaming Frog provides, here are others you should collect.

  • Number of Linking Root Domains
  • URL Rank
  • Category
  • Number of Backlinks
  • Search Volume for Main Keyword
  • Bounce Rate for Organic Search Traffic
  • Average Time on Page for Organic Search Traffic

Don’t limit yourself to the metrics outlined above. Collect as much as you can, then move to the next step.

3. Tidy Up on a Dashboard

Now that you’ve collected all the necessary content audit data, the next step is to tidy up. You have to organize all the information on a dashboard for easy viewing.

Small site owners can perform the process manually. However, if you have a large site, consider using Screaming Frog to generate a list automatically.

4. Perform Content Audit

With the information you need on a dashboard, now you can start performing the actual content audit.

Check the posts that can affect your content marketing goals, either because of the existence of duplicate posts or lack of quality. Also, identify the contents that require rewriting to improve relevance, and which posts you should prune.

Use the SEO metrics such as page title, meta description, target keywords, to page bounce rate to note patterns and behavior.

Highlight which content is performing well on the search engine and figure out if it’s worth improving or not.

5. Act on the Result

The follow-up action phase should follow the content audit.

Use the data, insights, and conclusions to devise a better content marketing strategy. Unfortunately, no tools can help with this part.

Rewrite or remove low-quality content and perform high-performing pages on social media networks. Also, you consider writing posts that are similar to your highest-converting ones.

Don’t forget to set a deadline for completing your actions. Then, after a few months, perform the content audit all over again to access the effectiveness of your new strategy.

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

