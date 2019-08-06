Huawei to Launch New Devices Powered by its In-House OS

For a while now, Huawei had been working on an in-house OS in preparation for the worst-case scenario. Well, the worst has happened.

Earlier in the year, the United States announced that it was blacklisting the Chinese tech giant. Among other things, Huawei’s transactions with U.S. companies like Google got suspended and canceled.

Meaning, the Chinese electronics manufacturer could no longer use Google services – by extension, Google’s version of Android. Eventually, the U.S. government decided to lift the ban before the end of June.

However, the ban taught Huawei one crucial lesson – dependence on western vendors and suppliers could cause considerable damage to its business.

So, with the restriction came an accelerated plan to get Huawei’s operating system to market. Now reports are saying that we could see a Hongmeng-powered device before the end of the year.

An In-House OS For IoT

With the Huawei ban reprieve, analysts are still unsure of how the upcoming in-house OS fits into the company’s plans.

Some suggest that Huawei intends to dedicate the OS to IoT and other industrial applications. Think of it as a Chinese version of Google’s long-in-the-works Fuchsia project, designed to run on various form factors.

However, recent reports reveal that the company could fork the software specifically to run on low-end smartphones. According to a state-run media outlet, Global Times, Hongmeng Operating System could appear on a low-end mobile device later this year.

In its current state, the OS is not nearly as robust as Android. But, it could end up in new budget-friendly Huawei phones that are priced at $290.

The report also suggests that the company could reveal the operating system in full at the end of this week – Friday, August 9th – at its Developer Conference in Dongguan, China.

Hongmeng: A Viable Android Alternative?

At the moment, it doesn’t look like Huawei built Hongmeng purposefully to replace Google’s operating system. But, the company is preparing for a future where it’s entirely free of U.S.-built software and hardware.

Until such a time, Huawei will continue using Android for its high-end flagship smartphones. Hongmeng, on the other hand, will be reserved for only entry-level devices.

According to Global Times, the first Hongmeng device could debut alongside Huawei’s upcoming flagship device, Mate 30 Pro, later this year. The release date is set in the fourth quarter of 2019.