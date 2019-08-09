Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS At Developer's Conference 

Chinese tech giant, Huawei has finally launched its operating system, the HongmengOS – or as it’s known in English, HarmonyOS.

According to Richard Yu, the company’s consumer division CEO, the microkernel-based operating system can be used in various electronic devices. From your smartphones and wearables to smart speakers and in-vehicle system, HarmonyOS would create a shared ecosystem across devices.

The new operating system is a big IoT play. While the OS will first appear on “smart screen products” such as TVs this year, Huawei intends to extend the support to other devices within the next three years.

Furthermore, the Chinese tech giant is set to encourage the worldwide adoption of HarmonyOS by releasing it as an open-source platform. Huawei will first make the operating system available in China at the end of the year, then expand it globally by 2020, Yu said.

A modularized #HarmonyOS can be nested to adapt flexibly to any device to create a seamless cross-device experience. Developed via the distributed capability kit, it builds the foundation of a shared developer ecosystem #HDC2019 pic.twitter.com/2TD9cgtdG8 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 9, 2019

How HarmonyOS Works

As said earlier, Huawei is making HarmonyOS an open-source platform. That means other device makers can theoretically use the operating system.

Not only does this increase the scale of the HarmonyOS, but it could also attract more developers to create apps for it. As we all know, the more useful apps an operating system has, the higher its chances for success.

According to Yu, the current operating systems, Android and iOS, don’t cater to the various devices that require internet connection. With HarmonyOS, Huawei intends to address this issue.

The aim of the operating system is simple: to create software that could work across all devices.

Whether it has the large and powerful memory of smartphones and laptops, or the less hefty hardware of sensors, HarmonyOS should run on it.

That way, the apps can work across numerous devices. And in a move that could only have been inspired by Apple, Huawei would have complete control of its users’ hardware and software experience.

In a statement to CNBC, Yu emphasized that Huawei would prefer to have Android on its smartphones. However, if it had to migrate to the new operating system, the whole process would only take a day or two.

Yu noted: