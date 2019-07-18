search
Science 3 min read

Image of Quantum Entanglement Captured for the First Time

A group of physicists has just unveiled the first image of the quantum phenomenon that “spooked” Einstein, a.k.a. quantum entanglement.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 18, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Super-powerful computers capable of processing massive datasets, unhackable cryptographic systems, and ultraprecise clocks. These are just few of the practical applications of a quantum mechanics principle known as quantum entanglement.

In the weird world of quantum mechanics, two particles can be inextricably linked in a way that the quantum state of one has to be described with reference to the other. In other words, you can know a lot about one particle’s position, momentum, and other characteristics just by looking at the one it’s entangled with.

Changes you make to one particle, even by just taking measurements, would immediately affect the state of the other in the entangled quantum system. That’s regardless of the distance, even on astronomical scales. In 2017, Chinese researchers managed to teleport information between two photons spatially separated by 1,200 kilometers.

As esoteric a concept quantum entanglement sounds, now we have a picture of it!

Caught on Camera: Visual Evidence of Quantum Entanglement

This quantum mechanical phenomenon is so strange and complicated that iconic physicist Albert Einstein himself called it spooky action at a distance.” He was wrong about it like he was about a few other things.

But what would be Einstein’s reaction if he saw an image picturing two entangled photons? Because now, scientists have finally photographed quantum entanglement in all its, well, blurry and grayscale glory!

A team of physicists from the University of Glasgow in Scotland has managed, for the first time, to take a photo of quantum entanglement.

Photo of a strong form of quantum entanglement called Bell entanglement. University of Glasgow

The researchers captured this image of a form of quantum entanglement called Bell entanglement, using a system that blasts streams of entangled photons, and a super-sensitive camera. Capable of detecting single photons, the camera can take 40,000 frames per second, and would only take an image when it caught sight of the pair of entangled photons.

Dr. Paul-Antoine Moreau, a physicist at the University of Glasgow’s School of Physics and Astronomy and the lead author of the study, said:

“The image we’ve managed to capture is an elegant demonstration of a fundamental property of nature, seen for the very first time in the form of an image. It’s an exciting result which could be used to advance the emerging field of quantum computing and lead to new types of imaging.”

The researchers published the results of their experiment in the journal Science Advances.

Read More: Japanese Researchers Transport Quantum Information Within A Diamond

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

University of Bristol
Science 4 min read

Tractor Beam Breakthrough Might Lead the Way to Human Levitation

Rechelle AnnShare
General Relativity has been at the core of modern physics for over a century. Now, a team of scientists has proven the theory to be true not just in our own solar system, but across the Universe | Image by ktsdesign | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Prove Einstein's General Relativity Theory Right Again

Zayan GuedimShare
There are plenty of questions that science still can't answer. Like, why does toast always land butter side down? | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

10 Scientific Questions Science Still Hasn't Answered               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Simulate Creation of Universe Based on Chameleon Theor...

Rechelle AnnShare
Piotr Debowski | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Einstein was Right: Nobel Prize Goes to LIGO Gravitational Waves...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Physicists Discover way to Engineer Majorana Quasiparticles in Ma...

Zayan GuedimShare
High-temp superconductors will be needed to create efficient quantum computers. | Wacomka | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Toward High-Temp Superconductors for Faster, More Efficient Quant...

Zayan GuedimShare
Imagine how many kinds of sounds live out there in distant atmospheres. | NASA Images | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Lab-created BEC Hums Tune Similar to the Early Universe           

Zayan GuedimShare
Optimarc | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Quantum Droplets: The Most Dilute Liquid in the Universe         

Zayan GuedimShare
Fermilab Antiproton Source 534| Michael Kappel | Flickr.com
Science 5 min read

What is Antimatter? The Asymmetrical Universe we Have yet to Figu...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Quantum Computing Update: Scientists Successfully Control Atom Po...

Zayan GuedimShare
Ball LunLa | Shutterstock.com
Culture 12 min read

How Art and Science Intersect                                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Janez Volmajer | Shutterstock.com
Science 8 min read

Top 10 Scientific Achievements of 2017                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Designua | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Dark Energy Causing Universe to Expand Faster?                             

John NShare
Fractals are one of nature's most important structures. Now, researchers just created them at the quantum level. | Image By betibup33
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create World's First Quantum Fractals                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Nuamfolio | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

8 More Physics Questions Science Hasn't Answered                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.