Marketing 3 min read

Importance of Having a Blog Site for Your Business

Many entrepreneurs still ignore the significance of blog site to their business. If you're one them, maybe it's about time to rethink your strategy.

Sumbo Bello Aug 14, 2019
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Are you wondering why your business needs a blog site?

Businesses have lots of various ways to reach their customers – whether it’s on the pages of social media platforms or via email.

Well, not only is blogging a smart way of creating personalized content for your customers, but it’s also an effective way to reach them too.

But, how effective is blogging exactly?

About 409 million readers view over 22.2 billion blog posts every month. Meanwhile, United States bloggers are projected to have a readership of 31.7 million by 2020.

With an enjoyable, relevant content, any of these readers can quickly become loyal to your brand.

Still in doubt? Here are four reasons your business should have a blog site.

4 Reasons Why Businesses Should Have a Blog Site

1. Get Better SEO Result Using a Blog Site

Companies that rank high on the search engine result page for relevant keyword always remain relevant.

According to reports, 82 percent of smartphone users conduct a “near me” search before making a purchase. By 2021, the mobile device alone will influence 1.4 trillion dollars in local sales.

That means you need to raise your SEO game to enjoy a bit of the coming windfall, and that’s what blogging does. Aside from receiving 97 percent more links to their website, companies that blog also get 434% more indexed pages.

That means, more audience can interact with their website content through the search engine. And as these people read and share, your position in the SERP increases, but so does your customers’ trust.

2. Build and Strengthen Customer Relationship

Blogging is a tool of conversation to engage your customers and earn their trust.

Whether you’re providing personalized content or replying to comments, 60 percent of consumers have a favorable view of a brand after reading custom content on its site. Furthermore, 81 percent of internet users in the United States trust the information and advice they find on blogs.

So, build that rapport with your customers by answering their questions in the comment section. As you do that, they’ll trust your blog more – and by extension, your brand.

3. Effective Lead Generation

Blog sites could always bring additional cash to your business. About 61 percent of online consumers in the United States have reportedly made a purchase after reading a blog that recommended it.

You can link a product to a text on the blog, or create a blog post about a specific product. Whatever you do, the key is to keep the content marketing subtle. That’s because people are less likely to buy a product if they know they are being sold the product.

Other ways to leverage your blog into a sales machine include getting subscriptions to the blog. Aside from sharing your blog, email is also a convenient way to share promotions and offer exclusive opportunities.

4. Sharing on Your Content On Other Platforms

People always share great content. That’s why blog posts that address issues or solve problems end up on social media pages and other website’s links.

What if the readers don’t share?

Then, do it yourself.

About 95.9 percent of bloggers promote their blog posts via social media. In the end, you’ll get more traffic to your blog, generate more leads, and have a better relationship with your readers.

More importantly, you’ll be able to convert your readers into your customers.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

