search
Science 3 min read

Increased Emission of Nitrous Oxide Alarms Scientists

Climate scientists expressed their concern over the rapid increase of nitrous oxide emission due to excessive usage of nitrogen fertilizer.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 19, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

With so much focus on carbon dioxide and methane, it’s easy to forget that there are other greenhouse gases in the world. Yet, the rapid increase in nitrous oxide emissions is cause for worry.

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, is an oxide of Nitrogen with the chemical formula N2O. While it’s not nearly as prevalent nor long-lasting as CO2, the gas is a hundred times more potent.

What’s more, N2O can persist in the atmosphere for over a century. As you may have guessed, the gas is a significant contributor to ozone depletion and global warming.

Now, scientists have discovered that we’re emitting more nitrous oxide into the atmosphere than the experts at the United Nations had predicted.

Climate scientists from the Norwegian Institute for Air Research (NILU), Rona Thompsonsaid:

“Our estimates show that the emission of N2O has increased faster over the last decade than estimated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emission factor approach.”

Here’s how the researchers made this discovery.

Calculating Nitrous Oxide Emissions

Unlike previous calculations, the researchers did use human emissions data for their estimation. Instead, they considered a “top-down” approach based on dozens of atmospheric measurements from around the world.

The researchers then used the data to predict nitrous oxide dynamics on land and in the ocean between 1998 and 2016.

According to the findings, nitrous oxide emission could escalate quickly in the coming years. This is in contrast to the 2006 IPCC model, which shows a linear relationship between N2O emissions and Nitrogen use.

The new result shows that N2O emissions increased by about 10 percent between 2000 and 2005 and 2010 and 2015. That’s more than twice the rate that previous studies estimated from fertilizer use.

Why There’s an increase in N2O emissions?

According to the authors, our growing reliance on nitrogen fertilizers for agriculture crops is to blame partly. Other factors include burning fossil fuels and biomass, as well as the production of nitric acid.

Also, the researchers theorized that plants could no longer fix nitrogen effectively. And this causes the N2O emissions to increase exponentially.

In a statement to the press, an agricultural researcher who was not involved in the study, Richard Eckard said:

“When you exceed the [plant] system’s capacity to use that nitrogen fertilizer, the efficiency goes out the window, and the nitrogen can leak out of the cycle.”

How can we reduce emissions?

The researchers recommend reducing the amount of soil tillage and waterlogging on farmlands. After all, these safe practices are unlikely to harm agricultural output when done correctly.

Read More: GOSAT and Other Greenhouse Gas Observing Satellites

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Renewable hydrogen power is the final piece of the puzzle that could take the renewable revolution global. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Research Shows Cost Competitiveness of Renewable Hydrogen Pow...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Research: Fracking With CO2 Instead Of Water Is Greener   

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Global Investment in Coal Power Plants Falls Below 75%             

Zayan GuedimShare
Toby_Parsons | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

New Low-Emission Tech Could Bridge the Renewable Energy Gap   

William McKinneyShare
Mr_Murdoch | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists to Start Solar Geoengineering Experiment                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Tax havens are known by everyone to lead to corruption and crime. But, are they also contributing to climate change? | Image By Yabresse | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

New Study Shows Tax Havens are Causing Climate Change               

Zayan GuedimShare
Like many geniuses, Stephen Hawking had a pretty bleak view on the future of our species. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

4 Stephen Hawking Predictions to Ruin Your Faith in Humanity 

Zayan GuedimShare
A new CTL process could make coal a far more sustainable fuel in the future. | Image By Rudmer Zwerver | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New CTL Process Makes "Clean Coal" a Possibility                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Lab grown meat may not be the environmental savior we thought it might. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Study Claims Lab-Grown Meat Could Be Worse For The Environment

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Climate Change Puts 1 Million Species Under Extinction Risk   

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers discovered that plastic waste may be emitting far more greenhouse gases than previously thought. | Image By Larina Marina | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Plastic Waste Found to be Massive Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Biosignature and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life               

Zayan GuedimShare
President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington on Aug. 19, 2018. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)
Culture 4 min read

President Trump’s Climate Change 'Inaction Plan' Gets in Motion

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Capturing of CO2 Molecules Using New Porous Material                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

A Genetic Key to Reducing Fertilizer Pollution Discovered       

Zayan GuedimShare
Ancient hunger stones are appearing all along the rivers of Eastern Europe, showing the extent of climate change on the continent. | Image By alfotokunst | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Resurfaced “Hunger Stones” Show the Effect of Climate Change...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.