search
Science 2 min read

Launch of India's 2nd Moon Mission got Canceled Due to Technical Issue

The Indian space agency has canceled the launch of its Chandrayaan-2 moon mission after discovering a 'technical snag' in the vehicle. The new launch date is yet to be announced.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 15, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of ISRO

Image courtesy of ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has canceled its 2nd moon mission launch due to a “technical snag” found in the vehicle.

The mission was supposed to launch the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft onboard a GSLVMkIII-M1 rocket to space at around 02:51 AM IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (Sriharikota Range) in Chennai, India.

ISRO confirmed the cancellation of the launch via Twitter:

“A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today.”

The space agency is yet to announce a new launch date for the mission. According to ISRO’s press relations officer Shri Guru Prasad, the technical issue was discovered at T-56 minute into the launch. The mission has a 10-minute launch window. However, Guru Prasad claimed that it’s impossible to meet the schedule.

“It is not possible to make the launch within the launch window. Next launch schedule will be announced later.”

India’s Moon Mission

The Chandrayaan-2 moon mission was announced June last year by ISRO. It’s India’s first attempt to send a rover to the surface of the moon to explore its south side.

Unlike other moon missions, the Chandrayaan-2 mission aims to find not just water on our closest celestial neighbor, but also helium-3. The latter is an isotope essential in fusion energy development.

ISRO’s chairman, Kailasavadivoo Sivanwas quoted as saying then:

“The countries which have the capacity to bring that source from the moon to Earth will dictate the process. I don’t want to be just a part of them, I want to lead them.”

Should the launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission pushes through and succeeds in the future, it would make India the 4th country to land a rover on the moon. Aside from sending a rover to the less-explored south pole region of the moon, the Indian space agency is also planning a crewed space mission by 2022.

Read More: China Announces Plan To Build A Moon Station

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

DasWortgewand | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

India's Chandrayaan-2 Mission to Search for Nuclear Fusion Fuel o...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.