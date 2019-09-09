search
Science 3 min read

India Says It Has Located Vikram, its Lost Lunar Lander

Following reports that Chadrayaan mission's attempt to land on the moon failed, ISRO claimed it may have already spotted its lost lunar lander.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 09, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Artist depiction of the the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission from India | Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Artist depiction of the the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission from India | Image courtesy of Shutterstock

A day after losing contact with its moon-bound lunar lander, India reported that it had detected the lander on the moon’s surface.

After a failed first attempt, India finally launched the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission back in July. The robotic spacecraft was supposed to travel through space for six weeks before attempting to land on the moon’s surface this September.

At the end of the relatively successful space tour, it was finally time for the moon landing mission. A 3,200-pound lander called Vikram separated from the orbiter and made its way toward the moon’s surface.

A successful descent would make India the fourth country to achieve such a feat, behind the United States, Russia, and China. But something went wrong.

15 Minutes of Terror

On Saturday, before the anticipated lunar landing, space enthusiasts had gathered around the country for a viewing party. Also, journalists camped in near-by tents to cover the event.

The lander had only about 15 minutes to slow from a 2,000 miles per hour descent to a starting altitude of 20 miles. It’s no wonder that the director of the Indian Space Research Organization, Dr. K. Sivan described the computer-programmed landing as “15 minutes of terror.”

At first, the descent went as planned. To the delight of scientists in the control room, four of the lander’s engines fired to slow it down as it headed toward the South Pole landing site.

Then something went wrong.

The Vikram moon lander traveled way too fast during the descent. At an altitude of 1.3 miles, the scientists lost all communications with the lander.

Lost and Found Lunar Lander

Almost 24 hours later, K.Sivan told news agencies that the lander had been detected on the moon’s surface. According to the space agency’s director, the orbiter had taken a  thermal image of the Vikram on the moon’s surface.

While the director admitted that the lander might have experienced a hard landing, the extent of the damage is still unclear. “We are trying to establish a contact,” he was quoted as saying to Asian News International.

ISRO has not publicly released the thermal image from the orbiter. However, the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, stated that the lunar mission was a learning opportunity.

In a statement to the press, Mr. Modi said:

“As important as the final result is the journey and the effort. I can proudly say that the effort was worth it, and so was the journey.”

Read More: Chinese Lunar Rover Takes Extraordinary Photos Of Dark Side Of The Moon

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

With crypto currency still being a Wild West of sorts, it's important to keep an eye on the crypto scams that are currently trending on the market. | Image By Benophotography | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

3 Cryptocurrency Scams Worth Watching out for                               

Juliet ChildersShare
An artists concept of Cassini probe during the Saturn Orbit Insertion (SOI) maneuver | Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Science 6 min read

Cassini Probe Last Mission Ends in Grand Finale on Saturn       

Rechelle AnnShare
Artist rendering of Deep Space Gateway | NASA
Science 6 min read

Space Race 2.0 Part 1: White House Calls for Serious Moon…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by HQuality | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

98% Failure Rates: Why Police Facial Recognition is so Terrible

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Latest Cyber Security Threats: Hacking Attacks on Nuclear Facilit...

Rechelle AnnShare
Dotted Yeti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Sorry, Mars Fans--NASA Can't Afford the Trip                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
ArtWell | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

3 Innovation-friendly Highlights From Chinese President Xi Jinpin...

Zayan GuedimShare
geralt | Pixabay.com
Marketing 6 min read

The Truth Behind Russian Hacking: An Exclusive Interview         

StephanieShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Apple Production to Move From China to Southeast Asia               

Sumbo BelloShare
For the benefit of your router's health and your internet security, it's best to reset your router every few days. Here we'll show exactly how.
Technology 4 min read

How to Factory Reset Your Internet Router                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Austrian Scientists Built the World's First Quantum Radar       

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers may have found evidence that life on the Moon may have been possible billions of years ago. | Image By HelenField | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

Research Claims Life on the Moon may Have Been Possible           

Zayan GuedimShare
Isaac Asimov may have given us one of the most accurate predictions of our modern world. | Image via Biography
Culture 4 min read

Isaac Asimov's Predictions for 2019, 35 Years Later                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Volodymyr Goinyk | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Criminals use Pulley and Drones in Smartphone Smuggling Attempt

Juliet ChildersShare
Zhejiang University | Tripadvisor.co.uk
Science 7 min read

6 Ways China is Closing the Automation gap; What This Means…...

PaigeShare
Panchenko Vladimir | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

ICO vs. IPO: Everything you Need to Know                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.