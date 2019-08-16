iOS 13 Beta Version Gives Hint of the Apple 11 Event Date

The latest iOS 13 beta suggests that the iPhone 11 event is on September 10.

Earlier today, Apple released the iOS 13 beta 7 to developers. As usual, tech enthusiasts started digging through the software to find any hint of the rumored iPhone 11.

Well, they found something better – an announcement date.

Tech blog, iHelp BR reported that the latest beta version of iOS 13 has an asset that points to an iPhone 11 event date. It was an image, tagged “HoldForRelease,” which include a September 10 date on the calendar app of the iOS 13’s home screen.

Why is a mere image from an app significant?

In the past, Apple has used this specific image for the iPhone’s out of box experience (OOBE). That means it’s the first image you’ll see when setting up your new iPhone.

Techies found a similar image on iOS 12 last year, with a September 12 date on the calendar app. As you now know, that was the date Apple announced the iPhone XS.

Aside from the image which hints that Apple would announce its iPhone 11 on September 10, the date also lines up with previous announcement dates. According to 9to5Mac, Apple generally holds its iPhone events on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September.

Previous dates include:

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Wednesday, September 9, 2015

What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone 11 Event in September

Several rumors suggest that Apple intends to launch three successors to the iPhones XS, XR, XS Max at the 2019 event.

The upcoming devices are supposed to have a triple camera set up at the back, with one of them sporting up to 6.8 inches display. Also, many of the reports indicate that Apple is keeping the notch and lightning port – at least for one more year.

Recently, a new report emerged, which hinted that Apple may shake up its naming convention. According to CoinX, who correctly revealed iPhone XS a week before its debut, Apple could opt to include the word “Pro” in its naming – to make it iPhone 11 Pro this year.

To add up everything we know so far, Apple should release the iPhone11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10.

Hopefully, the new naming scheme could help rejuvenate the dwindling iPhone sales. But, that’s unlikely.