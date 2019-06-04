search
Technology 3 min read

Apple Launches iPadOS, a Separate Operating System for iPad

Apple just unveiled iPadOS, a new operating system exclusive to its iPad device only. Here's everything you need to know about Apple's latest iPad update.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 04, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Apple

Image Credit: Apple

Yesterday, during its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Apple announced a new operating system for the iPad. They’re calling it the iPadOS.

The iPad has come a long way since its launch ten years ago. While the hardware has evolved to reach new heights, the software has always remained a limiting factor – mainly because of iOS.

Well, that’s about to change. Apple is finally giving the tablet a separate OS.

To be clear, the new operating system doesn’t look dramatically different from the current iOS 12. In fact, this may be the most uninteresting update the tablet has gotten in a while.

However, the name change from iOS to iPadOS is a promise of good things to come. Now, Apple can easily introduce functionalities that won’t exist on the iPhone.

Moreover, iPads are already getting more powerful than some macOS devices. So, it only makes sense that Apple would want to unshackle it from iOS.

What’s new on the iPad’s new operating system, you wonder?

5 New Features Exclusive to iPadOS

Multitasking on iPadOS | Image Credit: Apple

Here are five major updates to the iPadOS.

1. Desktop Mode on Safari

This may be the best update to the operating system. Safari will now load the desktop version of websites by default, rather than the traditional mobile site.

2. Widget in Home Screen

While this functionality has been available on Android tablets since day one, the iPad has never had it – until now. Now you can swipe to bring widgets to your tablet’s home screen.

Also, users can now fit more app icon into each screen.

3. Improved File Sharing

iPad OS comes with an enhanced Files app. Not, it’s nothing close to Finder or Windows explorer yet, but it now offers some neat features.

For example, now you can share folders in iCloud Drive. Also, you can copy your files directly from USB-C flash drives. Oh, yes, it has a column view now too.

4. Better Multitasking Experience

With the OS update, the iPad is about to become better at multitasking.

Not only does it support multiple windows of the same app, but the new operating system also features interface changes. That way, users can take full advantage of the screen’s real estate.

5. Improved Latency For Apple Pencil

According to Apple, the Apple Pencil already offers the lowest latency on the market, with 20 ms. But, they’ve managed to push it further. Now, the latency is as little as 9 ms.

Also, the company is providing access to PencilKit developer API. That way, third-party app developers can integrate new controls into the pencil.

Again, these changes are far from mind-blowing. However, it’s freedom from iOS, and it also means the future of tablet computing is looking bright.

Read More: A Fanboy’s Nightmare: Apple Shocks Fans With New Flip iPhone Design

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Apple Mac Pro | lureofmac.com
Technology 4 min read

The Truth About why the Apple Mac Pro Line has to…     

William McKinneyShare
Leremy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Google, Apple, and Others Prepare the Workforce for Automation

Zayan GuedimShare
Center of Copenhagen, Denmark | S-F | Shutterstock.,com
Technology 3 min read

Denmark has Hired the World's First Tech Ambassador                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

4 Things Apple Should do in 2018 With iOS 11                                 

StephanieShare
Pe3K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How Facebook's CherryPi Fared in an All-AI StarCraft Battle Royal...

William McKinneyShare
With the promise of some form of a true AR system right around the corner, what will this mean for the everyday consumer? | Image By supparsorn | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

A True AR System may be Coming Sooner Than you Think                 

Zayan GuedimShare
A few easy tricks can keep your inbox spam free and your notifications MUST-READ ONLY. | Ababil Wings SS | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Stay on top of Important Emails With This iPhone Feature         

Juliet ChildersShare
HammerandTusk | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

Amazon Offers Disruptive New VR and Media Services                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Automation, Jobs, and the Future of Work | Mckinsey.com
Technology 5 min read

Automation: 9 Things you Still do Better Than a Machine           

Zayan GuedimShare
Eric Broder Van Dyke | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

How Amazon Could Become Next Big Search Engine in Three Easy…...

William McKinneyShare
Twitter user @Xcoder8 claims to have access to sensitive Apple data. | Africa Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Hacker @XCoder8 Claims to Sell Dozens of Apple IDs Daily         

Juliet ChildersShare
After years of rumors, Apple's streaming service is finally here. | Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Apple's Video Streaming Service To Launch in April                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Giannis Papanikos | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 4 min read

Happy Black Friday! Brick-and-Mortar Won't die if Retail Makes Th...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image via Box.com
Technology 2 min read

Misconfigured Box Accounts Cause Data Leaks for Apple & Othe...

Juliet ChildersShare
ColiN00B | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Major Security Flaws Threaten the Safety of Computers Worldwide

Rechelle AnnShare
Akonia's record-breaking state-of-the-art holographic storage. | Akonia
Technology 2 min read

Apple Acquires Augmented Reality Display Maker Akonia               

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.