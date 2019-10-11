search
Marketing 3 min read

Key Trends That Affect Advertising Effectiveness in Australia

Australia's Communication Council identified the trends that influence the advertising effectiveness in the country, one of which is emotional campaigns.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Oct 11, 2019 at 11:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

A recent report has identified four key trends that affect advertising effectiveness in Australia.

Have you ever wondered what it means to advertise effectively? In other words, why do some ads work better than others?

These were the questions that a professional non-profit industry body in Australia, Communication Council sought to answer. So, they conducted a study.

The team studied 143 ad campaigns in 2018, including the 2019 Effie Awards, to gain an insight into the pattern and trend in advertising effectiveness in Australia.

The Effie’s Australia databank covers a wide range of campaign inputs such as objectives, business contexts, strategy, and media choices. Other data considered in the study include business effectiveness measures as well as brand measures.

Due to Australia’s low growth climate, the marketing budget is always at risk of being cut to meet the bottom-line target, says the report. And this could lead to lower revenue growth, which further causes less investment in marketing.

The report reads:

“This environment creates more pressure for marketers to prove the effectiveness of their investment and can lead to a shift in focus towards efficiency; however, the answer lies in understanding effectiveness.”

Here are the key takeaways from the study.

3 Key Trends that Affect Advertising Effectiveness in Australia

Broad Targeting

According to the report, broad targetting remains a practical advertising approach. It’s ideal for driving both business and brand effect.

That’s because of its ability to attract new customers, and in so doing, having a significant impact on brand profit growth.

Think Long Term

The report revealed that long term campaigns are more effective than short ones. This is especially true when you’re using it to drive business measures.

Whether we’re considering duration or evaluation, longer is more effective. Longer duration campaigns deliver stronger business effects, and a more extended evaluation period allows advertisers to see the brand and business effects. Meanwhile, shorter campaigns have a short-term impact.

In other words, it’s better to run a single longer campaign than do a series of concise campaigns of 8 weeks or less.

Emotion is Stronger Over the Long Term

Emotional campaigns are an effective way to impact long term market share growth, says the study. It’s also useful for building longer-term brand metrics related to the memory structure.

Since rational persuasion campaigns work best for attracting new customers, they are only useful for the short term.

Advertising experts, Rob Brittain and Peter Field wrote the report under the title: Australian Advertising Effectiveness Rules.

Read More: Microsoft Advertising to Stop Offering Accelerated Budget Delivery

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory
Science 3 min read

Floating Pumice Raft Could Help Save the Great Barrier Reef   

Rechelle AnnShare
With the help of university students, NASA may be able to leap over many of the hurdles that extra-planetary settlement could bring to the agency. | Image By Linda Moon | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

University Students are Aiding NASA's ISS and Mars Endeavors 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Australia's Global CO2 Emissions Projected to Soar by 2030     

Zayan GuedimShare
This thermal battery could make renewable energy up to six times cheaper to store. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

New Thermal Battery Could be an Energy Game Changer                   

Zayan GuedimShare
This cyber attack could have a significant impact on the upcoming Australian elections. | Pexels
Culture 2 min read

Three Australian Political Parties hit by Cyber Attacks           

Juliet ChildersShare
Environment Minister and Acting Main Roads Minister Steven Miles pictured while announcing the Queensland Electric Super Highway project. | Image courtesy of @Energex | Twitter.com
Technology 4 min read

World's First Electric Super Highway Announced in Australia   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Billions of Trees are Needed to Counter Effects of Climate Change

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

An Extraterrestrial Mineral, Edscottite, Found in a Meteorite

Zayan GuedimShare
Coal mining could soon be a thing of the past in Australia. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Milestone: Australia Chooses Climate Change Over Coal               

Zayan GuedimShare
Meet the Bramble Cay Melomys, the first known species to become extinct due to the effects of climate change . ¦ Image via Ian Bell, EHP
Science 3 min read

First Mammal Goes Extinct due to Climate Change                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Pexels
Technology 3 min read

How Tree-Planting Drones Can Save the Rainforest                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image By Peshkova | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Form of Human DNA Structure Discovered: the Intercalated Moti...

Lewis McShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Report Shows Australia has Potential to be 100% Renewable by 2030

Zayan GuedimShare
This global crisis could fundamentally weaken our planet's ecosystem. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Fungal Disease Causes Global Amphibian Extinction                       

Sumbo BelloShare
An initial rendering of Boeing's designs. | UAV Dach
Technology 2 min read

Boeing Launches Fighter-Like Unmanned Combat jet                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Why Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Was Lower During Ice Age           

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.