search
Technology 3 min read

Lenovo Unveils The World’s First Folding Laptop

This year, we've seen folding phones, watches, and wearables. Now, get ready for the next step in portable tech: the folding laptop.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 16, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Lenovo's Folding Laptop | Image Credit: The Verge

Lenovo's Folding Laptop | Image Credit: The Verge

Lenovo has just unveiled the world’s first folding laptop, and it has every tech enthusiast feeling excited about foldable displays again.

The prototype ThinkPad PC offers what we saw in Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X, but on a much bigger scale.

That means the folding laptop is neither an accessory nor a “make-do” computer like a tablet. Instead, the PC is part of a premium line of ThinkPad X1 brands that is set to be released in 2020.

So, why do you need a folding laptop? Mainly, portability.

Yes, folding displays are cool. But that aside, Lenovo simply wanted to take a regular sized ThinkPad and make it smaller. And that was what they did.

Users can fold the 13.3-inch 4:3 2K OLED display into the size of a handbook cover. While we don’t have an exact figure on the laptop’s weight yet, Lenovo says it’s less than two pounds.

That’s as much size and weight as a Harry Potter hardcover book.

Lenovo’s Folding Laptop: The Specs

Details of the laptop’s specification are still a bit sketchy at the moment. However, one thing is sure: the computer will run Windows on an Intel CPU.

Also, it could have cellular support. As for the RAM and battery life, Lenovo is yet to share that with the public.

The screen folds as advertised, and interacting with Windows via a touch interface is not so terrible. But, that’s where the magic ends.

According to the reports, the folding mechanism may not be sturdy enough.

The Verge reviewer, Chaim Gartenberg wrote: 

“Lenovo wouldn’t let us shoot close up pictures of how the hinge works, or what it looks like closed.”

This finally brings us to the elephant in the room; the folding display technology.

The World’s First Folding Laptop Still Raises The Same Concerns

Image Credit: The Verge

Samsung’s controversy with the Galaxy Fold has cast a cloud over the folding display concept.

As far as durability is concerned, not only does the tech stir a feeling of distrust, but it may also appear unnecessarily ambitious.

However, Lenovo says that its folding ThinkPad would not experience any similar issues. According to reports, the company has some rigorous tests in place to ensure that the hinges work appropriately.

Besides, the laptop is launching in 2020. That’s plenty of time to iron out its kinks.

Read More: Lenovo VR Makes Room-Scale Experiences Affordable

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Facebook HQ | Kelly Gardner | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook Admits Data-Sharing With Chinese Device Manufacturers

Rechelle AnnShare
Sneak peek of the latest Disney AR game, Star Wars: Jedi Challenges showcasing Lenovo's AR headset. | LENOVO
Culture 2 min read

Play Like a Real Jedi With Disney's new AR Game                           

Rechelle AnnShare
We could have foldable tech of all shapes and sizes soon. | TCL via CNET
Technology 2 min read

TCL Teases New Foldable Tech Amid Samsung Leak                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Xiaomi's new foldable phone could be a game-changer for the world's smartphone market. | Image via Evan Blass
Technology 3 min read

Xiaomi's New Foldable Tablet Could Blow Samsung Away                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Lenovo | Disney | Star Wars: Jedi Challenges
Uncategorized 2 min read

Celebrate Star Wars Day With an Augmented Reality Lightsaber Duel

Juliet ChildersShare
Lenovo Smart Assistant | Lenovo.com
Technology 3 min read

Lenovo Smart Assistant Tries to be Like Amazon Echo                   

William McKinneyShare
George W. Bailey | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Echo Dot one day Only Sale                                                       

Brett ForsbergShare
It's not surprising that Google and Apple want to jump on the foldable tech bandwagon. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Report: Google and Apple May Join Samsung in Foldable Tech Market

Juliet ChildersShare
Introducing ARCore Kit | Google VR | Screenshot from youtube.com
Technology 4 min read

ARCore Kit by Google Radically Improves Mobile AR Tech             

Rechelle AnnShare
Lenovo VR Headset | Windowscentral.com
Technology 2 min read

Lenovo VR Makes Room-Scale Experiences Affordable                       

William McKinneyShare
The Nubia Alpha could be the next step in foldable tech. Or, it could be a flop. It depends on who you ask. ¦ Image via Nubia Technology Co., Ltd
Technology 3 min read

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch Could be the Next Step in Foldable Tech

Juliet ChildersShare
The introduction of foldable and durable glass could be a major step forward for foldable tech. ¦ Samsung
Technology 2 min read

Corning to Develop Gorilla Glass for Foldable Devices               

Juliet ChildersShare
Google I/O 2017 | Pinterest | Popularmechanics.com
Technology 4 min read

5 Major Announcements from Google I/O 2017                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixel Watch Render | Via Android Police
Technology 5 min read

The Google Pixel Watch is Happening!                                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
CES 2018 | MGNOnline via News3 Las Vegas | news3lv.com
Technology 8 min read

Best Early Tech and Announcements From CES 2018 Unveiled         

Rechelle AnnShare
Sustainability is a major factor in many businesses future plans. Here are three of the most important recent sustainability developments. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Sustainability Round-Up: Ditching Plastic Bags, DTE Energy, and D...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.