Let's Storm Area 51, and See Them Aliens!

Aliens! We won’t stop talking about them until we have hard evidence they don’t exist. We may eventually find them, or maybe they’ve already found us, and then we’ll talk about them more.

As UFO conspiracy theories go, there’s perhaps no enduring one like that around Area 51, a military facility deep in the Nevada desert. Located 100 miles north of Las Vegas, and measuring six by ten miles, Area 51 is an army training range operated by the U.S. Air Force.

After decades of denial by successive U.S. governments, it is only in 2013 that the CIA released declassified documents officially acknowledging the existence of Area 51, referring to it by this name.

However, the U.S. Military didn’t acknowledge the existence of any aliens in the base. Many don’t take government officials’ word for it, and they’re planning to go there to see for themselves.

This September 20, Millions Will Storm Area 51

Area 51 conspiracy theory, and UFO sightings, it all started in 1947 when a farmer in Roswell, New Mexico, found unidentifiable debris in his pasture. At first, the U.S. Air Force officials said the debris was from a weather balloon. Then, many years later, in the 1990s, they said it was the wreckage of a top-secret device designed to detect the sound waves of an atomic blast.

When Area 51 started operation in the mid-1950s, people began reporting sightings of unidentified objects flying over the area. Fueled by conspiracy theories, SF movies, and TV series, and the space missions, UFO sightings, and alien abduction claims reached their peak.

A new Area 51 documentary by Netflix recounts the story of Robert Lazar, an American physicist and conspiracy theorist, who claimed to have worked with alien tech in Area 51.

This late confession by the U.S government about Area 51 led conspiracy theorists to believe something highly-secretive has been hidden there after all.

As of writing, 1.9 million people from around the world have signed up to a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” scheduled on 20 September to see whether any aliens are hidden there.

What clearly started as a joke has since gone viral, and now many are seriously considering to visit the site.

The US military, however, doesn’t find this very funny and has issued a warning, discouraging people from trying to break into the facility reserved for the training of American armed forces.

“The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets,” Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews sternly told the Washington Post, so for those of you who are planning to go, beware!

In the meantime, inspired by the storm Area 51 event, internet users in Scotland have launched their own event to find “dat big boi, Loch Ness!

The “Storm Loch Ness, Nessie can’t hide from us all,” which has garnered over 24,000 RSVPs, is planned for Sept. 21, a day after the Area 51 event. In the case of Loch Ness, it does help that the Scottish lake isn’t a top-secret military site.

