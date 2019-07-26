search
Culture 3 min read

Let's Storm Area 51, and See Them Aliens!

Nearly 2 million people have RSVP’d to "storm area 51" to find extraterrestrials supposedly hidden by the U.S. Military, which has issued a warning. And while we’re at it, thousands in the UK intend to "storm Loch Ness."

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 26, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image of Shutterstuck

Image of Shutterstuck

Aliens! We won’t stop talking about them until we have hard evidence they don’t exist. We may eventually find them, or maybe they’ve already found us, and then we’ll talk about them more.

As UFO conspiracy theories go, there’s perhaps no enduring one like that around Area 51, a military facility deep in the Nevada desert. Located 100 miles north of Las Vegas, and measuring six by ten miles, Area 51 is an army training range operated by the U.S. Air Force.

After decades of denial by successive U.S. governments, it is only in 2013 that the CIA released declassified documents officially acknowledging the existence of Area 51, referring to it by this name.

However, the U.S. Military didn’t acknowledge the existence of any aliens in the base. Many don’t take government officials’ word for it, and they’re planning to go there to see for themselves.

This September 20, Millions Will Storm Area 51

Area 51 conspiracy theory, and UFO sightings, it all started in 1947 when a farmer in Roswell, New Mexico, found unidentifiable debris in his pasture. At first, the U.S. Air Force officials said the debris was from a weather balloon. Then, many years later, in the 1990s, they said it was the wreckage of a top-secret device designed to detect the sound waves of an atomic blast.

When Area 51 started operation in the mid-1950s, people began reporting sightings of unidentified objects flying over the area. Fueled by conspiracy theories, SF movies, and TV series, and the space missions, UFO sightings, and alien abduction claims reached their peak.

A new Area 51 documentary by Netflix recounts the story of Robert Lazar, an American physicist and conspiracy theorist, who claimed to have worked with alien tech in Area 51.

This late confession by the U.S government about Area 51 led conspiracy theorists to believe something highly-secretive has been hidden there after all.

As of writing, 1.9 million people from around the world have signed up to a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” scheduled on 20 September to see whether any aliens are hidden there.

What clearly started as a joke has since gone viral, and now many are seriously considering to visit the site.

The US military, however, doesn’t find this very funny and has issued a warning, discouraging people from trying to break into the facility reserved for the training of American armed forces.

“The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets,” Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews sternly told the Washington Post, so for those of you who are planning to go, beware!

In the meantime, inspired by the storm Area 51 event, internet users in Scotland have launched their own event to find “dat big boi, Loch Ness!

The “Storm Loch Ness, Nessie can’t hide from us all,” which has garnered over 24,000 RSVPs, is planned for Sept. 21, a day after the Area 51 event. In the case of Loch Ness, it does help that the Scottish lake isn’t a top-secret military site.

Read More: Pilots Push the US Navy to Take UFO Sightings More Seriously

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

7-13-17 U.S. Coast Guard - Galveston Marine Base | ICEE-HOT, is being conducted by the Orion and Ground Systems Development and Operations programs along with the U.S. Department of Defense, to evaluate procedures being developed to get astronauts out of the Orion crew module upon returning to Earth. Astronauts involved in the testing include: Dan Burbank, Victor Glover, Mike Fincke and Stan Love. | Josh Valcarcel | NASA
Science 4 min read

Trump Pick for NASA Head Controversial as Orion Development Conti...

Zayan GuedimShare
To find alien life, our best bet might be for them to come to us. This is exactly where a space laser is needed most. | Image By Ricardo Bayerlein | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

The Argument for Installing a Space Laser on the Moon               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image of a planetary system. Elements of this image furnished by NASA | Jurik Peter | Shutterstock
Science 8 min read

Why Extraterrestrial life in Outer Space Probably Exists on Eyeba...

Zayan GuedimShare
Sulfurihydrogenibium yellowstonense bacteria clinging to each other to create a fettuccine-like appearance | Image courtesy of Bruce Fouke
Science 3 min read

Alien Lifeforms on Mars Could be Hiding in Fettuccine-Like Rocks

Zayan GuedimShare
Lockheed Martin Artist Rendering of Directed Energy Weapon taking down a UAV | Lockheedmartin.com
Technology 6 min read

3 Future Uses for REE Holmium                                                               

William McKinneyShare
What do you Think of This SpiderMAV Drone?
Technology 4 min read

What do you Think of This SpiderMAV Drone?                                     

William McKinneyShare
Guradian GT Robot, Designed by Sarcos | Image courtesy of Sarcos.com
Science 4 min read

The Guardian GT Could Lead to a Real Doctor Octopus                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Life on Mars has always been a possibility. Now, researchers have brought forward evidence showing the likelihood of their being life on our planetary neighbor to be more than plausible. | Image by Jurik Peter | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

New Discovery Furthers Proof of Possible Life on Mars               

Zayan GuedimShare
We are nearing the point of mastering the resources of our planet. However, what will this mean for the future of our civilization? | Image by Alexander Mozymov | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

New Variation of Kardashev Scale Developed                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers are now looking towards asteroid impacts to find signs of extraterrestrial life. | Image By IgorZh | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Researchers are Using Asteroid Impacts to Search for Alien Life

Zayan GuedimShare
Belish | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

4 Ways to Make Money with Drones                                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
twilightzone | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Elon Musk News: Innovator May Probe First Alien Structure in Our...

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Pilots Push the US Navy to Take UFO Sightings More Seriously 

Zayan GuedimShare
A breakthrough discovery could mean that over a third of all the known exoplanets could be water worlds. | Image By Dima Zel | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Study Shows One Third of Known Exoplanets are "Water Worlds" 

Zayan GuedimShare
Wayo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

NASA Searches out Planetary Protector for Earth                           

Juliet ChildersShare
The GPU shortage has been a real problem for gamers over the past few months. Now, it's affecting radio astronomers. | Image by John A Davis | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Cryptocurrency Mining is Hampering the Search for Alien Life 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.