How to Leverage Online Communities to Promote Your Content

There are online communities for virtually any topic or niche. Use them to your advantage.

Some of these communities have as many as 200,000+ members. A few of the most popular online communities and platforms are:

Reddit (Multiple subreddits for virtually any topic)

Facebook Groups

Growth Hub (Community for Marketers)

Growthhackers.com (Community for Marketers & Growthhackers)

Hackernews

StackOverflow (Q & A Community for Programmers and Developers)

Online communities are a great place for content marketers to promote their content if done right. In this article, we show you how you can leverage online communities to promote your content.

Here is a 5-Step Process on How to Use Online Communities for Content Promotion:

Step 1: Join Relevant Online Communities

The first step is to join communities related to your niche or content you create.

There are a few factors to consider when joining a community. You want to join communities that are active with good numbers. Communities with over 5000 members are ideal.

It is quite easy to join a community, with the process being similar across multiple platforms.

Usually, all you need to do is a simple search on Google or a social media platform with keywords related to your niche. You’ll be returned with a list of communities you can join.

Depending on the approval process, it may take anywhere from seconds to a few hours or days to get approved as a member of the community.

Step 2: Get Familiar With The Community

Every community is different. What works in one community might not work in another. When you join a community, get familiar with the typical tropes and lingo.

For instance, if you’re engaging Reddit, be sure to learn how upvotes and downvotes are used. Get ready to have everything you post turned into a meme. Embrace it.

Learn any rules and practice the common etiquette. You should also check what others are posting and the posts that are doing well in those groups.

Step 3: Engage And Provide Value

A lot of conversations happen in communities. Join in on these conversations.

If people ask questions, you can answer. But, make sure to provide genuine answers that add real value to the discussion.

Include links to your content in your answers, but make sure that they are relevant to the conversation. Praise people who make quality contributions and like or upvote quality content shared by others.

By adding value to the community, a lot of the members will notice your profile and efforts and start to consider you as a genuine member of the group.

Step 4: Share Your Content

If you’ve followed the earlier steps, by now, you’ve made a name for yourself. You can now share quality, relevant content to the communities you joined.

The most successful submissions are the ones that fit the interest of the community. Sharing off-topic content will not get any engagement and, in some cases, may get you kicked out of the community.

Always stay on topic in your post submissions.

Pro Tip: Submissions with custom summaries are more likely to get engagement than the ones with generic titles.

Step 5: Engage With People on Your Content

Always follow up on posts you make in communities. Most communities notify you of engagements on your posts. If this feature is available, make sure you enable it.

Respond to questions people ask on your posts, like comments that don’t require a response and thank members who complement your posts. It’s fine to make constructive arguments but never use harsh words or an overall negative tone in your comments.

Being active on your posts will encourage people to engage more in your posts because, of course, “who doesn’t want to have a conversation?”

