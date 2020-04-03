search
Marketing 4 min read

How to Leverage Online Communities to Promote Your Content

There is an online community for virtually any topic or niche. In this article, we show you how you can leverage online communities to promote your content.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Apr 03, 2020 at 10:50 am GMT
Pixabay

Pixabay

There are online communities for virtually any topic or niche. Use them to your advantage.

Some of these communities have as many as 200,000+ members.  A few of the most popular online communities and platforms are:

Online communities are a great place for content marketers to promote their content if done right. In this article, we show you how you can leverage online communities to promote your content.

Here is a 5-Step Process on How to Use Online Communities for Content Promotion:

Step 1: Join Relevant Online Communities

The first step is to join communities related to your niche or content you create.

There are a few factors to consider when joining a community.  You want to join communities that are active with good numbers. Communities with over 5000 members are ideal.

It is quite easy to join a community, with the process being similar across multiple platforms.

Usually, all you need to do is a simple search on Google or a social media platform with keywords related to your niche. You’ll be returned with a list of communities you can join.

Search and Join Facebook Group
Facebook Groups

Depending on the approval process, it may take anywhere from seconds to a few hours or days to get approved as a member of the community.

Step 2: Get Familiar With The Community

Every community is different. What works in one community might not work in another. When you join a community, get familiar with the typical tropes and lingo.

For instance, if you’re engaging Reddit, be sure to learn how upvotes and downvotes are used. Get ready to have everything you post turned into a meme. Embrace it.

Learn any rules and practice the common etiquette. You should also check what others are posting and the posts that are doing well in those groups.

Step 3: Engage And Provide Value

A lot of conversations happen in communities. Join in on these conversations.

If people ask questions, you can answer. But, make sure to provide genuine answers that add real value to the discussion.

Include links to your content in your answers, but make sure that they are relevant to the conversation. Praise people who make quality contributions and like or upvote quality content shared by others.

By adding value to the community, a lot of the members will notice your profile and efforts and start to consider you as a genuine member of the group.

Step 4: Share Your Content

If you’ve followed the earlier steps, by now, you’ve made a name for yourself. You can now share quality, relevant content to the communities you joined.

The most successful submissions are the ones that fit the interest of the community. Sharing off-topic content will not get any engagement and, in some cases, may get you kicked out of the community.

Always stay on topic in your post submissions.

Pro Tip: Submissions with custom summaries are more likely to get engagement than the ones with generic titles.

Step 5: Engage With People on Your Content

Always follow up on posts you make in communities. Most communities notify you of engagements on your posts. If this feature is available, make sure you enable it.

Respond to questions people ask on your posts, like comments that don’t require a response and thank members who complement your posts. It’s fine to make constructive arguments but never use harsh words or an overall negative tone in your comments.

Being active on your posts will encourage people to engage more in your posts because, of course, who doesn’t want to have a conversation?”

Read More: 7 Extra Ways To Promote Your Content And Improve Site Traffic

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Nadia Snopek | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

10 Social Media Marketing Tips to Help You Succeed                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Martial Red / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

California Consumer Privacy Act Is Now in Full Effect               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 3 min read

Importance of Having a Blog Site for Your Business                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Going viral means attracting EVERYONE's attention within a given audience. | Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

How to Make Your Content Go Viral                                                       

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
14398 | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

The Latest Comprehensive Map of our Social Media Universe       

Chris ParbeyShare
bitFlyer | Techinasia.com
Technology 3 min read

BitFlyer: How Regulation can Make or Break the Bitcoin Market

Zayan GuedimShare
ESB Professional | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The State of Digital Media                                                                     

William McKinneyShare
wan wei / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Advises Site Owners to Limit Multi-Language Pages         

Sumbo BelloShare
Gearstd | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

7 Small Business Investments you Should Consider                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pablo Calvog | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Effective Ways to Create Shareable Content                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
stevepb | Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

10 Ways to Prep Your eCommerce Store for the Holidays               

Chris ParbeyShare
Saamby | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

3 Working Link Building Strategies to try in 2018                       

Edgy UniverseShare
What Google Search Results Might Look Like Soon
Marketing 2 min read

What Google Search Results Might Look Like Soon                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image by vladwel | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

How and why you Should Only Create Authentic Content                 

Edgy UniverseShare
viewimage / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Rolls Out New Look for Organic and Paid Search on…

Edgy UniverseShare
Vitalii Demin | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

12 Principles of Viral Content                                                             

StephanieShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.