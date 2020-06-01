How the May 2020 Core Update Affected SERP so far

It’s nearly a month since Google rolled out its May 2020 core update. For over three weeks, SEO experts have continuously monitored any changes to SERP to know how the recent update would affect websites around the world.

The May broad core algorithm update was Google’s second this year. The first was rolled out last January and had reportedly affected websites under major categories. These include health, arts & entertainment, games, news, online communities, finance, and food & drink sites, to name a few.

Google has always been secretive of what its algorithm updates are all about. As far as the search engine giant is concerned, these updates are meant to improve the experience of Google Search users. More specifically, to ensure that people only get the most relevant results to their queries.

Some Google Search updates have no severe impact on SERP rankings. However, there are those like the “Medic Update“ last August 2018 that gravely affected about 42-50 percent of websites globally.

Was the May core update, now labeled as the “Pandemic Update,” the same as the “Medic Update?” The following were some insights that we gathered from renowned marketing analytics firms and our very own resident SEO strategists, Stephanie Nicholl and Joana Sinel.

Initial Analysis by EDGY

An initial analysis of EDGY’s client sites showed that there were no major changes in clicks, impressions, or CTR in the first couple of weeks after the update. However, EDGY’s SEO Strategists Stephanie Nicholl and Joana Sinel both reported significant improvements in search traffic.

According to Nicholl, there’s no concrete proof yet that the increase in traffic was caused by Google’s recent update. But, the data post algorithm update looks promising. She said:

“We are seeing an increase in traffic following this core algo update. It is too early to determine if this is purely driven by the algo update or by a shift in consumer behavior. Regardless, the traffic is very promising post algo.”

YMYL Websites Disproportionately Affected by Core Update

In an analysis report published by Path Interactive, YMYL (your money, your life) websites appear to be disproportionately affected by the update. According to SEO expert Lily Ray, the other categories that saw significant changes in organic viability include:

nutrition and recipes

fitness

news

drugs, alcohol, and rehab

science and medical news

banking and finance

music and entertainment

natural medicine

history

In Path Interactive’s list, Pinterest.com, Lexico.com, TheFreeDictionary.com, and WashingtonPost.com were among the sites that enjoyed overall visibility increases. Meanwhile, Spotify.com, NYPost.com, AZLyrics.com, and TheGuardian.com were the biggest losers by visibility decreases.

According to Ray, the impact of Google’s recent update would continuously affect websites in the coming weeks. At the moment, however, it appears to be affecting YMYL websites the most.

May 2020 Core Update More Uniform Across Niches

RankRanger‘s Mordy Oberstein referred to Google’s recent update as one of the strongest and most impactful updates to date. RankRanger’s risk index revealed high levels of SERP volatility on May 6th, the second day of the update.

The said rank fluctuations, according to Oberstein, showed how impactful the May 2020 core update was. In his report, Oberstein broke down the volatility increase of four major niches: travel, retail, finance, and health.

RankRanger’s data showed that there were equal volatility increases on YMYL (health and finance) and non-YMYL niches (e-commerce) at the SERP’s 1st to 3rd positions. Oberstein noted that this uniformity among niches made this update unique.

The same uniformity was also observed in niches past the top three results on the SERP. In RankRanger’s data, the finance niche appeared to be the most volatile among the four niches.

Now, with data showing high volatility in the finance niche, is there any truth to claims that the May core update was an attempt to censor cryptocurrency sites?

Google Core Update Censors Cryptocurrency

Following the release of Google’s May algorithm update, technical on-chain analyst Christopher Jaszczynski accused Google of shadowbanning cryptocurrency-related YouTube channels.

“This is public knowledge,” Jaszczynski was quoted as saying. “Since Google owns YouTube this is also escalating from media outlets that rely on Google traffic to bitcoin and crypto YouTubers. All big bitcoin YouTuber’s’s including our MMCrypto channel are now being shadowbanned.”

Aside from his YouTube channel, Jaszczynski claimed that other channels like The Moon, Ivan on Tech, and Altcoin Daily had reported a decline in views following the May core update. The Moon AB founder, Carl Martin Runefelt, also aired the same sentiments. Runefelt told Forbes:

“This latest development regarding YouTube censorship against bitcoin-videos is very alarming. Youtube is now clearly deliberately limiting the reach of my videos when I put the word bitcoin in the title.”

According to Jaszczynski, if Google continues with its crypto censorship, he will be forced to use other video streaming platforms. At the moment, some crypto YouTubers have moved to self-hosting to protect themselves from Google’s updates.