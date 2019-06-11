search
Microsoft Teases Its Next-Generation Xbox Console

Microsoft shared some details about its Project Scarlett, giving gamers and Xbox fanatics a brief glimpse of what the company's next-generation gaming console has to offer.

Sumbo Bello Jun 11, 2019
Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox may be its most powerful console yet.

On Sunday, Microsoft shared some details of Project Scarlett -the codename for its upcoming gaming console, at the press event ahead of the E3 convention. It was every bit as impressive as you imagined.

Not only will the gaming console have the 8K capability, but it would also handle frame rates of about 120fps. Also, the game will come equipped with an SSD storage to increase the load speed.

According to Xbox head, Phil Spencer, the next-gen console will give game makers “the power they need to bring their creative visions to life.”

“For us, the console is vital and central to our experience,said Spencer, while unveiling 60 new games for the console.

Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service

The future of gaming is a cloud-powered game on any connected device. To remain relevant, contenders in the massive video game industry must adapt to the new trend.

With this in mind, Microsoft announced its Game Pass Subscription services during the E3 event. The new feature would enable users to stream the games in their library on any mobile device.

Speaking on the new service, Spencer said:

“We will bring Xbox to the cloud with Project and console streaming. Where you play is entirely your choice, you decide.”

The beta version of the Xbox Game Pass is already available for PC users and it offers access to a library of over 100 video games. One of the games includes the popular sci-fi shooter franchise “Halo.”

PC users have to pay a monthly subscription of $9.99 to use Game Pass. However, for a monthly $14.99, users can access the Game Pass Ultimate, which provides combined access to titles on console and PC.

In a statement to the press, NPD analyst, Mat Piscatella said:

“Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is off the charts as a consumer value proposition. And, the sheer number and scale of games coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One are very impressive.”

Although Microsoft promises to release the new Xbox in time for 2020 Christmas holiday shopping, the company is yet to release information on the pricing.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites.

