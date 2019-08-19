search
Marketing 2 min read

More People are Now Using Voice Assistants Regularly

A recent marketing study revealed that the number of people using voice assistants this year has increased by 9.5 percent from last year.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 19, 2019 at 11:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Just a decade ago, Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant were virtually unknown. Now, it’s difficult to imagine a world without voice assistants.

Even better, more people are using it now more than ever, with a survey describing the adoption as reaching “critical mass.”

In their recent report, eMarketer wrote that voice assistant use had reached an all-time high, up by 9.5 percent in 2019. By comparison, 2017 and 2018 had 24 percent and 27 percent respectively.

With more people having access to smartphones and smart speakers, the voice assistant market is expanding at a high pace. According to the report, voice control technology has finally left the early-adopters phase to become mainstream.

Voice Assistants: Breaking Down the Numbers

It’s estimated that 111.8 million people in the United States will use a voice assistant at least once monthly for the rest of the year. That’s a whopping 9.5 percent increase from 2018’s 102 million.

Not only does the number amounts to 39.4 percent of internet users in the country, but it’s also 33.8 percent of the overall population. The users are expected to grow even further.

In the report, eMarketer is predicting that the number of voice assistant users in the U.S. will reach 122.7 million by 2021. That’s 42.2 percent of internet users and 36.6 percent of the United States population.

Why the growth surge, you ask?

People are conducting an increasing number of activities using a voice assistant. According to a 2018 Social Lens research, the top voice assistant tasks include:

  • Listening to music
  • Getting directions
  • Making phone calls
  • Finding nearby stores

Also, most smartphones come equipped with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Since 70.5 percent of the United States population has access to a smartphone, adoption of the voice assistant is bound to follow.

Smart speaker use is also on a steady rise. According to the eMarketer forecast, 77.6 million people in the U.S. will own a smart speaker in 2019. Two years after that, the figure is expected to rise to 88.7 million users.

Eventually, voice assistants will find its way into more devices such as smart TVs, cars, and other wearables, which will lead to an increase in the number of users.

Read More: How to Optimize Your Content for Voice Search According to Google

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

RossEdwardCairney | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

10 More Ways to use Non-system Fonts on a Website                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Artist's abstraction of quantum mechanics. | Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Close are we to Quantum Infrastructure? An Introduction   

Zayan GuedimShare
Zhu Difeng | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

Five Promising new Smart Home Devices at CES 2018                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft is Opening its Windows 10 OS Further to Alexa           

Sumbo BelloShare
A Quantum Internet could fundamentally change our society -- but it could leave us dangerously vulnerable. | Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Is the Quantum Internet Terrorist-Proof?                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Expands Placement Options for Its App Ads                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Arkhipov Aleksey | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

5 Ways you Already use AI                                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google and Facebook are Encircling Africa With Undersea Cables

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Amazon Rekognition has Been Improved to Detect Fear                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Household robots will also imitate Michelangelo | Willyam Bradberry | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

9 (Mostly) Household Robots That Will Change the Future           

Juliet ChildersShare
Finalizing Paris Agreement 2015 | COP Paris | Flickr
Technology 3 min read

Why Government Incentives Help Foster Green Innovation, Curb Emis...

Zayan GuedimShare
Who even knows if my phone is secure? :( | Mangpor2004 | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

3 Ways Mobile Tech is Hack-proofing Itself Beyond Security Apps

Juliet ChildersShare
AlexLMX | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Appliance Smart or Appliance spy? 4 Ways Everyday Devices can Det...

Juliet ChildersShare
Even with billions of dollars of investment, Bixby's future is on a knife edge. | Image via Samsung
Marketing 6 min read

Why the Death of Bixby is on the Horizon                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Niran Phonruang | Shutterstock.com
Culture 5 min read

10 Times the Internet was Brought to Its Knees                             

Chris ParbeyShare
The EU has reiterated its claims to protect its mobile networks from possible cybersecurity threats from Chine 5G networks. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

EU Wants to Close Backdoors in Chinese 5G Tech                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.