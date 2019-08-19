More People are Now Using Voice Assistants Regularly

Just a decade ago, Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant were virtually unknown. Now, it’s difficult to imagine a world without voice assistants.

Even better, more people are using it now more than ever, with a survey describing the adoption as reaching “critical mass.”

In their recent report, eMarketer wrote that voice assistant use had reached an all-time high, up by 9.5 percent in 2019. By comparison, 2017 and 2018 had 24 percent and 27 percent respectively.

With more people having access to smartphones and smart speakers, the voice assistant market is expanding at a high pace. According to the report, voice control technology has finally left the early-adopters phase to become mainstream.

Voice Assistants: Breaking Down the Numbers

It’s estimated that 111.8 million people in the United States will use a voice assistant at least once monthly for the rest of the year. That’s a whopping 9.5 percent increase from 2018’s 102 million.

Not only does the number amounts to 39.4 percent of internet users in the country, but it’s also 33.8 percent of the overall population. The users are expected to grow even further.

In the report, eMarketer is predicting that the number of voice assistant users in the U.S. will reach 122.7 million by 2021. That’s 42.2 percent of internet users and 36.6 percent of the United States population.

Why the growth surge, you ask?

People are conducting an increasing number of activities using a voice assistant. According to a 2018 Social Lens research, the top voice assistant tasks include:

Listening to music

Getting directions

Making phone calls

Finding nearby stores

Also, most smartphones come equipped with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Since 70.5 percent of the United States population has access to a smartphone, adoption of the voice assistant is bound to follow.

Smart speaker use is also on a steady rise. According to the eMarketer forecast, 77.6 million people in the U.S. will own a smart speaker in 2019. Two years after that, the figure is expected to rise to 88.7 million users.

Eventually, voice assistants will find its way into more devices such as smart TVs, cars, and other wearables, which will lead to an increase in the number of users.

