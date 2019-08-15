search
Science 3 min read

Mosquitoes' Salivary Gland "Bottleneck" Could be Key to Ending Malaria

A new study suggests that a "bottleneck" in the salivary gland of Malaria-carrying mosquitoes could be the key to stopping the dreaded disease.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 15, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine believe that a salivary gland “bottleneck” in mosquitoes could be the key to stopping malaria permanently.

Mosquitoes carry thousands of Malaria-causing parasites in their tiny body. Yet, when slurping blood from their victims, the insects can only manage to transmit a small fraction of the parasite.

How this is possible is a big mystery.

While past studies revealed that some roadblocks stop the parasites in the insects’ salivary glands, none of them were able to identify how it works.

In a statement, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Michael Wells, Ph.D., said:

“Even though thousands of parasites invade the salivary gland, less than a 10th of them are transmitted during a mosquito bite. So, we knew that the salivary gland is blocking the parasites from getting out, but we didn’t know exactly how.”

In their article in the journal mBio, the researchers described how they found the bottleneck.

Finding the Bottleneck in the Mosquitoes’ Salivary Gland

The salivary gland of an Anopheles mosquito is made up of three lobes of saliva-producing cells in a protective sheet called the basement. Then, a long duct extends from the lobes straight into the insect’s mouth.

That means a parasite must pass through the basement membrane and a layer of salivary cells. It then has to swim across the secretory cavity before reaching the salivary duct.

For their study, the researchers first fed malaria parasite-rich rodent blood to a scourge of Anopheles mosquitoes. Then they dissected the salivary glands mosquitoes and also used a high-powered microscope to identify the parasites’ location.

While a few of the parasites were in the salivary ducts, most were either in the secretory cavity or the basement membrane.

Wells noted:

“The parasites seem to have no trouble getting into the salivary glands. So, this told us that the obstruction happens later, when parasites are trying to get to the salivary duct.”

Read More: Researchers Explore Why Mosquitoes Choose Humans

Using the microscope, the researchers zoomed in on the cell layers in each lobe of the salivary gland. That’s when they noted the sturdy fibrous wall around the salivary glands which prevented the parasite from leaving the secretory cavity.

A few of the parasites were able to burrow through the chitin wall to reach the salivary duct. However, the opening was too narrow for most of the parasites to pass.

According to Wells, mosquitoes release the lucky few that made it through the membrane during a bite. Based on this logic, we can prevent mosquito infections by fortifying the chitin wall.

A professor of cell biology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Deborah Andrew, M.S., Ph.D., said:

“Our findings add substantial detail to the role of mosquito salivary glands as the gateway organs for diseases spread by these insects. By enhancing transmission barriers that naturally exist in mosquitoes, we potentially can block the spread of malaria and other deadly mosquito-borne diseases, like Zika fever.”

Read More: A New Study Reveals How the Mosquitoes Fights Off Malaria

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Could CRISPR Gene Editing Help Cure Mental Illness?                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

A New Study Reveals How the Mosquitoes Fights Off Malaria       

Sumbo BelloShare
Clip-on for Smartphone | CNBP
Technology 4 min read

This 3D-Printed Clip-On Turns a Smartphone Into a Microscope 

Rechelle AnnShare
Photobank Gallery | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Using Nanotechnology for Space Elevators, Direct Cell Delivery

Zayan GuedimShare
According to science, it may actually be good for your health to listen to dubstep, much to everyone's disappointment. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

How Dubstep Could Cure a Global Malaria Epidemic                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Culture 2 min read

New Study Says Petting Dogs And Cats Can Relieve Stress           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of C.C.Loron, University of Liège
Science 2 min read

Scientists Discover Earliest Signs of Life Ever Recorded         

Rechelle AnnShare
extender_01 | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

How CRISPR Gene Editing may Cure Sickle Cell Disease                 

John NShare
Montana State University's Bruker AVANCE300 Magnetic Resonance Microscope | Montana.edu
Science 3 min read

How Quantum Microscopy is Improving Medicine                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
This new mosquito diet pill could revolutionize the way we treat insect-borne diseases. | Pexels
Science 2 min read

Scientists Create Mosquito Diet Pill to Eradicate Malaria       

Sumbo BelloShare
Researchers may have found a way of treating hair loss in certain conditions. | Image By Vikafoto33 | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Hair Loss Prevention Technique           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 2 min read

New Automated Tool KymoButler Helps Scientists Track Moving Parti...

Sumbo BelloShare
Mosquitoe bites are the absolute worst. Believe us, we know. We're from Houston. | Pong Moji | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Mosquitoe Bites Helped Solve a Problem With Neural Implantation

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Explore Why Mosquitoes Choose Humans                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.