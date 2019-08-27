search
Culture 3 min read

Nepal is Banning Single-Use Plastics in the Everest

In an effort to combat plastic pollution in the Everest region, a new law in Nepal will ban climbers from using all single-use plastics.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 27, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Many of the items we use every day are made of plastic, including water bottles, plastic bags, food packaging, cutlery, and others. And, to make things worse, most of these items are disposable or single-use plastics.

Meaning, these objects are only meant to be used once.

Only about 9% of all plastic is recycled each year, and the rest becomes litter clogging the oceans, or turn into plastic rocks and pebbles.

Unfortunately, these single-use plastic items have also reached Earth’s highest summits in the Himalayas.

Single-Use Plastics in Everest’s Death Zone

The human body is designed so that it functions the best at sea level. But, we’re still capable of climbing and summiting the world’s tallest natural structures — mountains.

Since Edmund Hilary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay first braved Mount Everest in 1953, thousands of climbers have followed suit.

Each year, hundreds of people risk their lives in their attempt to scale the world’s highest and most famous mountain. And hundreds, including expert mountaineers and Sherpas, have also lost their lives in Everest due to the extreme weather.

Their bodies are still there, littering Everest’s “death zone.” A reminder of their fearlessness and the mountain’s grandeur. Now serving as grim guideposts for climbers, it’s almost impossible to bring the corpses back down.

But don’t think like this would deter people, mostly amateur climbers, from giving it a try!

However, in their treacherous journey to the top of Everest, this new generation of climbers leave all kinds of single-use plastics.

The heavy death toll over the years plus the plastic pollution highlight the issues that come with the commercialization of Everest.

The Nepalese authorities have retrieved 11 tons of trash along with four bodies whose identities remain unknown. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), a new law will now ban the utilization of single-use plastics in the Nepal side of the Everest region.

Expected to go into effect January next year, the ban includes all plastic bottles and plastics materials less than 30 microns in thickness.

“If we start now, it will help keep our region, the Everest and the mountains clean long term,” a local official told AFP.

Local authorities said they would collaborate with hiking and trekking companies, airlines, and the Nepal Mountaineering Association to enforce the ban. But, they didn’t specify what’s the corresponding penalty for violating the new law.

Other initiatives have been launched in the past to reduce pollution in the Everest.

For example, climbing teams were once required to pay a $4,000 deposit before they can climb. They could only get the amount they deposited back if each member of the team collected and brought down at least 18 pounds of trash.

However, the operation wasn’t that successful as only about half of the climbers could bring down the required amount of waste.

The Everest climbing season is too short, about a week during May from each year. The 2019 season saw a record 885 people summit Everest, on both its flanks in Nepal and Tibet. Unfortunately, eleven people failed to make it back alive.

Besides being the world’s highest and largest open-air graveyard, there’s no doubt that Everest is also turning into the world’s highest garbage dump!

Read More: Prosthetics Better Than Human Limbs: Double Amputee Summits Mt. Everest

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of the National Park Service
Science 3 min read

It's Raining Plastic Over The Rocky Mountains Says New Survey

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Ocean Plastics Detection Method         

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

How Plastic Pollution Harms Oxygen-Producing Bacteria               

Sumbo BelloShare
The new EPFL robot snake could help find pollution sources faster and more efficiently than any other means. | Image via EPFL
Technology 2 min read

New Robot Snake Could Help Solve Ocean Pollution Crisis           

Juliet ChildersShare
Ocean Cleanup initiatives could be one of the key ways we can save our planet. Now, the cleanup initiatives are reaching an unprecedented scale. | Image By saiko3p | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Ocean Cleanup Initiatives are on the Rise                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
TTstudio | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

The Unexpected Side Effects of Cleaning Urban Air Pollution   

Zayan GuedimShare
Human activity is directly affecting our planet's evolution. That needs to change. | Image By Juhku | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

How Humans Have Altered the Course of Evolution                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Air pollution is one of the largest killers in our modern world. Yet, very little is being done to prevent these deaths. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

U.N Pushes for Stronger Air Pollution Regulation                         

Zayan GuedimShare
The ESA's Sentinel 5-P is already beginning to shed light on the scale of the pollution present in the Earth's atmosphere. | Image by Rakchai Duangdee | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

ESA's Sentinel-5P Instrument Shows the Scale of Air Pollution on...

Zayan GuedimShare
Removing the debris and garbage | Katmai National Park and Preserve
Science 3 min read

Study Finds Great Pacific Garbage Patch at Nearly 3x the Size…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Plastics are present in every part of our world. Now, bioplastics might help stem the tide. | Image By Gigira | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

How Bioplastics Will Solve our Plastic Epidemic                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Bioplastics might be the key to helping solve our plastic crisis, but they're not the full solution. | Image By timquo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Why Bioplastics are Only a Partial Solution                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Our Earth may soon experience a catastrophic environmental crisis. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

9 Planetary Boundaries: Our Earth's Vitals are Failing             

Zayan GuedimShare
This sustainable and scalable method of plastic recycling could significantly help in the fight against plastic waste. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Plastic Roads: How Recycled Plastic Could Change our Roadways For...

Zayan GuedimShare
Witolda | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Pollution Killed More Than war, Famine, and Natural Disasters in...

Zayan GuedimShare
Pexels
Culture 3 min read

187 Countries Agree to Reduce Plastic Waste Trade                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.