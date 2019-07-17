search
Technology 3 min read

New Automated System Designs and 3D Prints Actuators

An MIT team developed a system that automatically produces robotic actuators based on a large number of variables, a task that humans can’t do by hand.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 17, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of MIT

Image courtesy of MIT

Whether electrical, pneumatic, or hydraulic, actuators for robots are the counterpart of muscles for humans and animals.

Actuators are mechanical devices that in response to the energy provided, mostly as electrical signals, control mechatronic systems, by generating a physical movement.

Making the ideal actuator for a given purpose is a complex process because of the enormous number of specifications that have to be checked. Robotic systems and their actuators are getting more and more complex.

But MIT engineers have thought of an ingenious system that almost automates the fabrication process of actuators completely.

Optimal Actuators, Automatically Made

Researchers at MIT created an automated system that takes care of everything, from selecting printing material to finding the optimal design, to the 3D printing of complex robotic parts.

The system optimizes the actuators based on many specifications in a way that’s “virtually impossible for humans to do by hand.”

To showcase the system, the team used it to make actuators that show different black-and-white images according to the tilt angle. They also made floating water lilies with petals that, thanks to arrays of actuators, can fold up when magnetic fields run through conductive fluids.

Below is an actuator that when laid flat shows a portrait of Vincent van Gogh. But when tilted, it gets activated to portray Edvard Munch’s painting “The Scream.”

placeholder
Image courtesy of MIT News

Software takes into account appearance, magnetization, flexibility, and many other variables to land on the optimal actuator design. First, it breaks the layout down into millions of “voxels,” three-dimensional pixels, that would be filled with different materials. After running millions of simulations, it decides the right voxel for the right material. Finally, a custom 3D printer, voxel by voxel and layer by layer, fabricates the actuator.

“We’re comparing what that [voxel column] looks like when it’s flat or when it’s titled, to match the target images,” first author Subramanian Sundaram says. “If not, you can swap, say, a clear voxel with a brown one. If that’s an improvement, we keep this new suggestion and make other changes over and over again.”

MIT researchers think of underwater robots with their skin coated in complex arrays of actuators optimized for any of the functions and properties needed, like efficient dragging and turning.

“The shifting images demonstrate what the system can do. But actuators optimized for appearance and function could also be used for biomimicry in robotics. For instance, other researchers are designing underwater robotic skins with actuator arrays meant to mimic denticles on shark skin. Denticles collectively deform to decrease drag for faster, quieter swimming.” 

Read More: New Voxel-Based 3D Printing Method Creates Ultra High-Definition Objects

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Construction Robotics | IBtimes.co.uk
Science 3 min read

3D Print an Entire Building, Then Have a Robot put on…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Artem Oleshko | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Don't be Fooled, Image Recognition Tech can be Hacked               

William McKinneyShare
Image by head below horns | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

The Future of Chat Simulators and Virtual Assistants                 

Juliet ChildersShare
New solutions are needed to our propulsion problems if humans ever hope to achieve deep space travel. | Image By alvant | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Two New Propulsion Systems Could Revolutionize Space Travel

Zayan GuedimShare
A Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engineer operates a robotic arm during a research and development open house event in Tokyo on Wednesday. | Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Science 4 min read

Mitsubishi Tests AI Engineer for Thermal Power Plants               

Juliet ChildersShare
Play Labs | Gamelab.mit.edu
Technology 4 min read

MIT Game Lab Might Fund Your Gamifying AR, VR, or AI…...

William McKinneyShare
Immersion Imagery | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

7 AI Figures and Statistics That Will Make Your Head Spin       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Iron Ox
Technology 3 min read

Robotic Farming is Coming Sooner Than You Think                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Ociacia | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Robot Arms: One Step Closer to a Mech Suit Exoskeleton             

Juliet ChildersShare
Last mile delivery systems may be getting a futuristic boost thanks to a partnership between Kroger and the robotics company Nuro. | Image by Jonathan Weiss | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Grocery Robots on the Rise With Kroger and Nuro                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Using a new method called time-folded optics, scientists may have created a new way of capturing and processing light and images. | Image By Mrs.Moon | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Time-Folded Optics Have Ability to "Catch" Light                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Beros919 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 Ways Automation is Changing job Applications                             

Juliet ChildersShare
You have to do at least some form of resume hacking these days to get ahead of the crowd. Here's exactly how. | Image By Stokkete | Shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

The Ultimate Job Seekers' Guide to Resume Hacking                       

Juliet ChildersShare
FeatureFlash Photo Agency | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Molecular Printing Technology Brings Us One Step Closer to We...

Juliet ChildersShare
Lumen Photos | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Threat of AR Hacking Fixable With Machine Learning                     

Juliet ChildersShare
ArtWell | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

3 Innovation-friendly Highlights From Chinese President Xi Jinpin...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.