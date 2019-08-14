search
Technology 2 min read

New Automated Tool KymoButler Helps Scientists Track Moving Particles

A machine learning tool called KymoButler has been developed by scientists to help them track and monitor moving particles.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 14, 2019 at 7:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Researchers have developed an automated tool called KymoButler to help them track the movement of particles inside cells. According to the paper in eLife Reports, the new invention can accelerate research across various fields.

Our good health or lack thereof is often influenced by the movements of molecules, proteins, and other cellular components in the body. Aside from contributing to the progression of some diseases, these movements can also play an essential role in brain development.

As such, it becomes essential to track how these particles move in time and space. The current kymograph method enables tracking of particles by extracting and analyzing time-lapse videos of their movements in a microscope.

There’s just one problem. Since the researchers had to perform the analysis manually, not only is it slow, but it’s also prone to unconscious bias. To solve this problem, the researchers used machine learning technology to automate the process.

In a statement, lead author of the study and Ph.D. student in the Department of Physiology, Development, and Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge, UK, Maximilian Jakobs, said:

“We used the power of machine learning to solve this long-standing problem by automating the tracing of kymographs.”

Using KymoButler to Automate Tracking of Particles

The deep learning technology in KymoButler is created to mimic the networks in the brain. That way, the software can learn and become better at a specific task over time and after multiple attempts.

Next, they used KymoButler to test both real and artificial data from researchers studying the movements of various particles.

Jakobs noted:

“We demonstrate that KymoButler performs as well as expert manual data analysis on kymographs with complex particle trajectories from a variety of biological systems.”

The software also cut down the analysis time to less than one minute rather than the 90 minutes that it would otherwise have taken. And it could only get better.

According to the senior author of the study, Kristian Franze, as the software analyzes various forms of data, it’ll continue to improve. With that in mind, the team provided a link to enable other researchers to upload their kymograph anonymously to further the software development.

“We hope our tool will prove useful for others involved in analyzing small particle movements, whichever field they may work in,” says Franze.

Read More: Scientists Manipulate Brain Cells Using Smartphone-Controlled Implant

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Miniature Particle Accelerator Sets New Energy Record               

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a Soviet accident, we now have scientific evidence of what happens when a human is hit square in the face with a set of particles travelling at the speed of light. | Image By TTP999 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Anatoli Bugorski: The Man Who Took a Proton Beam to the… 

Zayan GuedimShare
We all know how debilitating night shift work can be. Could automation lead to the end of all-nighters? | Image by Fulltimegipsy | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Night Shift Negatively Impacts Health. How Could Automation Help?

Zayan GuedimShare
Mitochondria are one of the most vital parts of our biological makeup. Now, scientists may have discovered a new property that could help us fight aging. | Image by 3d_man | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Mitochondria Discovery May Provide Cure to Dementia and Aging

Zayan GuedimShare
Hydrothermal vent chimeny discovered on May 2, 2016 in the Mariana region | NOAA Ocean Exploration/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Unlock Clues to Early Life Using Model Primordial Oce...

Rechelle AnnShare
Neungstockr | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Can we Really Kill Superbugs Without Antibiotics?                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

New Class of Powerful Antibiotics From Soil Bacteria                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Llamas, along with being some of the fluffiest animals on the planet, may now be one of the most beneficial to the human race thanks to antibodies derived from their biological systems. | Image by Kellen Slight | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Antibody Derived From Llamas may Provide Cure for Human Diseases

Zayan GuedimShare
Ezume Images | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Now Able to Measure Electrons on the Attosecond Scale

Zayan GuedimShare
The researchers submerged the protein mat in an insecticide to test its capabilities. | Christopher DelRe and Charley Huang | UC-Berkeley
Science 3 min read

Scientists Make a Protein Mat That can Soak up Chemical Pollution

Rechelle AnnShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Alligator Heart Study Could Help Treat Cardiomyopathy       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

A Big Step Closer to 3D-Bioprinting a Human Heart                       

Zayan GuedimShare
3D printing may have just reached a long awaited milestone, the ability to create 3D-Printable Photochromic Molecules
Technology 3 min read

New 3D-Printed Photochromic Devices Could be an Industry Game Cha...

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Chiral Excitons: The Electrons That Could Revolutionize the Energ...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Cyborg Organoids for Studying Early Stages of Organ Development

Sumbo BelloShare
By whitehoune | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Research on the Role of Neurons Force us to Relearn…...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.