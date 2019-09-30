search
Technology 3 min read

New Chip for Low-Cost Hand-held Microwave Imager Developed

Affortable and working portable microwave imager is almost here, all thanks to a new chip developed by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 30, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Researchers have developed a new chip that could lead to the creation of a low-cost hand-held microwave imager (MWI). Since microwave travels through specific opaque objects, a portable imager would be useful in seeing through human body tissues.

Microwave imaging is a low-power, cheap, and non-ionizing imaging modality.

Unlike Xrays, MWI is non-ionizing, and consequently, not harmful to the human cell. That makes MWIs perfect for diagnosing and treating breast cancer tissue.

As a result, researchers have been working on several microwave-based imaging devices. A new chip could help the effort to develop a low-cost, hand-held version.

In a recent paper published in Optica, researchers described how they developed a microwave imager chip using a standard semiconductor fabrication process. The chip, which contains over 1,000 photonic components, measures just over two millimeters on each side.

In other words, it’s about half the width of a pencil eraser.

In a statement, research team leader from the University of Pennsylvania, Firooz Aflatouni said:

“Today’s practical microwave imagers are bench-top systems that are bulky and expensive. Our new near-field imager uses optical, rather than electronic, devices to process the microwave signal. This enabled us to make a chip-based imager similar to the optical camera chips in many smartphones.”

Using Optical Processing to Create Microwave Images

Optical cameras require a lens to form an image on the camera’s image sensor. The new imager works similarly, emulating a microwave lens.

Using four antennas, the near-field imager receives microwave signals that are reflected from an object. The microwave signals are encoded into an optical signal, which is then optically processed into an image.

As said earlier, the imager consists of over 1,000 photonic components including waveguides, photodiodes, directional couplers, and ring modulators. But, the most essential of these components may be the optical delay element network for signal processing.

That’s because the over 280 delay cells are ten times smaller and more efficient than equivalent electronics. As a result, they produce a miniature but efficient system.

They can also operate with significantly shorter microwave pulses, which produces higher imaging resolution,” said Farshid Ashtiani, a graduate student in Aflatouni’s group and co-author on the paper.

The researchers imaged objects with metallic surfaces to demonstrate how the new chip worked. This includes metallic squares of up to 24 centimeters on each side and the UPenn logo.

Benefits of a Low-Cost Hand-Held Microwave Imager

A hand-held near-field microwave imager has several medical applications, which include producing high-resolution brain images. It could also help monitor heart motion as well as breathing.

Other potential applications of a miniature microwave imager include low power, high-speed communication links, and tracking objects in radar systems.

Read More: Using Magnetic Particle Imaging to Monitor Chemotherapy Delivery

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Mapping Rat's Brain for Future Smarter Self-Driving Vehicles 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Computer Chip: Carbon Nanotubes Pick up the Slack                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Semiconductor Material for Organic Electronics Developed 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Engineers Develop New Way to Weld Ceramics Using Laser             

Sumbo BelloShare
George Studio | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

What Social Networks, Databases and Your Brain Have in Common

Brett ForsbergShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Explore Why Mosquitoes Choose Humans                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

New Brain Machine Interface Could Give Power of Speech to ALS…...

Rechelle AnnShare
It seems like a new breakthrough in flexible electronics comes every week. Now, two new developments could bring us even closer towards a true techwear breakthrough. | Image By Shawn Hempel | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

New Flexible Electronics Breakthrough Brings Techwear Ever Closer

Zayan GuedimShare
Ae Cherayut | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

How Economies Can Stay Competitive in Industry 4.0                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Chiral Excitons: The Electrons That Could Revolutionize the Energ...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

AI Tool to Measure Human Conceptual Understanding Developed   

Zayan GuedimShare
Adrian Grosu | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Prenatal 'Mini-brain' Scans May Solve Schizophrenia Origins   

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Invent Wireless Aneurysm Sensor to Monitor Healing

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Cyborg Organoids for Studying Early Stages of Organ Development

Sumbo BelloShare
Nobeastsofierce | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Simple way to Manufacture a Battery Saver, the Micro-supercapacit...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Targeting LSD1 Regulator to Prevent Common Skin Cancer             

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.