search
Science 3 min read

New Class of Powerful Antibiotics From Soil Bacteria

Scientists show how to synthetize powerful microbial agents in the lab after figuring out how they’re naturally produced by a strain of soil bacteria.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 07, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

One of the biggest microbiology myths to date is that in the human body, there are ten times more bacterial cells than human cells.

That’s not true because recent studies have shown the 10:1 ratio to be very exaggerated, and that’s more likely to be one-to-one. But the fact that bacteria don’t considerably outnumber our own cells doesn’t make their presence any less critical to our survival.

Outside the human body, we find bacteria pretty much everywhere. They’re in the soil, air, water, including the harshest habitats Earth has to offer, like volcano springs.

Divided over different groups, like decomposers and mutualists, soil bacteria play a crucial role in many biological and ecological processes.

Soil Bacteria, Natural Antibiotic Factories

In the face of rising superbugs and the growing antibiotic resistance crisis, scientists are hard at work prospecting for new classes of antibiotics. And, bacteria living in the dirt may have something to help them with.

Obafluorin is a natural broad-spectrum antibiotic agent made by a strain of fluorescent soil bacteria that live on plant roots.

Although obafluorin was first discovered in 1984, it wasn’t until 2017 that the enzyme responsible for its antimicrobial activity was genetically described. Timothy Wencewicz, associate professor of chemistry, was one of the co-authors of the study on the multi-part enzyme, called nonribosomal peptide synthetase (ObiF1).

Now, professor Wencewicz and his colleagues from the Washington University in St. Louis and the University at Buffalo, are back with new insights.

In their new work, the team constructed the first pictures of the enzyme showing how proteins in the ObiF1 molecules are stitched together in 3D space. A picture isn’t meant to indulge our visual curiosity, though that’s also much appreciated because the structure of an enzyme is fundamental to its biological functions.

“We were able to catch some of the building blocks of the molecules captured inside some of the enzyme-active sites — in the act of doing the chemistry,” Wencewicz said. “This helped us to connect small molecules to the protein, and fill in some of the mechanistic gaps in how the molecules are created.”

Using genetics, the Wencewicz team revealed the biosynthetic mechanism used by soil bacteria to make obafluorin and were able to replicate this process in the lab.

There’s a long way to go between discovering an antibiotic in nature and developing it as a commercial drug. However, with this new research, it is now possible to “quickly and easily create analogs of the natural product in the laboratory — to optimize its molecular properties and bioactivity.”

Bearing testament to a potential future significance, Washington University has filed for a U.S. utility patent to protect this soil bacteria-enabled technology.

Read More: Natural Bacteria Could Soon Replace Pesticides

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Bobrova Natalia | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

This Study Just Changed Evolutionary Theory for Good                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Bruce Geller | Oregonstate.edu
Science 2 min read

Here's how we Will Overcome Growing Antibiotic Resistance       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via NASA
Science 3 min read

The International Space Station is Infected With Non-Human Life

Zayan GuedimShare
Pathogenic E. Coli | VeeDunn/Flickr
Science 3 min read

New Compound That can Kill Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs Discove...

Rechelle AnnShare
A team of researchers has invented a paper battery that could be the answer to the world's energy problems. | Image By Vanatchanan | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Researchers Create Paper Battery Powered by Bacteria                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new synthetic process, researchers can now grow mother of pearl in a fast and efficient process. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create Artificial Mother-of-Pearl Using Bacteria 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image credit via Robert Coelius ¦ Michigan Engineering
Science 3 min read

New Cold Plasma Device Could Eradicate Airborne Diseases         

Zayan GuedimShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Untreatable Nightmare Bacteria is Spreading in the U.S. According...

Rechelle AnnShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why CRISPR Might not Work                                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Smart windows could soon become a household item thanks to a new discovery by a Chinese research team. | Image By zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Smart Windows Are Becoming More than Just a Power Source         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

A Big Step Closer to 3D-Bioprinting a Human Heart                       

Zayan GuedimShare
We all know how debilitating night shift work can be. Could automation lead to the end of all-nighters? | Image by Fulltimegipsy | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Night Shift Negatively Impacts Health. How Could Automation Help?

Zayan GuedimShare
Giro Science | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

The Latest Guide to Understanding CRISPR-Cas9                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Technology 9 min read

Top 10 Medical Inventions That Changed How We Practice Medicine

Sumbo BelloShare
Neungstockr | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Can we Really Kill Superbugs Without Antibiotics?                       

Zayan GuedimShare
The Meat industry is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. | Image via Pixabay
Technology 5 min read

Want to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? Eat Better                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.