search
Science 3 min read

New Imaging Approach Allows Non-Invasive Coral Health Monitoring

A new imaging approach has enabled researchers to improve the monitoring of coral health without the need to get physical samples underwater.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 04, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

It’s no longer a secret that climate change hurts coral health. Now, researchers have developed a non-invasive imaging approach of getting insight into coral physiology to better monitor the marine invertebrates‘ health.

Reef-building corals provide a home to millions of species, but the situation is rapidly changing. The dire effect of climate change extends beyond terrestrial into the aquatic.

Ocean temperatures are rising, which then causes coral bleaching – a condition in which corals expel their life-providing algae. As you can imagine, this threatens coral health and its ability to sustain colonies.

An understanding of the mechanisms of bleaching is essential to preventing the death of coral reefs. Unfortunately, these marine species have a complex structure, which makes it challenging to image live coral tissue.

But the obstacle did not stop a research team from Northwestern Engineering from trying. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the team explained how they developed the non-invasive imaging approach to monitor corals’ physical condition.

The researchers called their approach inverse spectroscopic optical coherence tomography or ISOCT for short.

Using a Laser Scan to Monitor Coral Health

The researchers equipped ISOCT with a laser to scan living corals. Then, it measures the marine body’s optical properties at full 3D resolution.

But that wasn’t what the Northwestern Engineering team intended when they developed this non-invasive imaging technique.

In a statement co-author of the study, Vadim Backman said:

“We originally developed ISOCT to image human tissues in order to understand alterations in early carcinogenesis better. We had to adapt and enhance it for coral imaging, which produced an exciting example of cross-pollination in science and technology.”

The decision to use ISOCT for corals turned out to be a good one. Along with providing a clear image of the skeleton and tissues of different coral species, ISOCT also quantifies the chemical concentration within the coral.

These include the chlorophyll and other fluorescent pigments.

The researchers believe ISOCT could help marine biologists shed some light on how environmental stresses affect coral health. That way, they could develop an effective strategy to protect susceptible species from bleaching.

It could also provide an insight into a more effective way of harvesting solar energy.

If we could fully understand the mechanisms by which corals have been optimized via evolution to harvest light, we could develop similar strategies as the basis for solutions to harvest solar energy,” says co-first author, Graham Spicer.

Read More: Climate Change is Driving Coral Reefs Away From the Equator

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Antispecism could provide a global perspective on our food systems that would significantly help our efforts against climate change. | Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Beyond Veganism: The Rise of Antispecism                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
This new discover could provide the building blocks for resurrecting woolly mammoths. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Scientists Reactivate Cell of 28,000 Year Old Mammoth               

Zayan GuedimShare
New Study Reveals Potential Locations for Future Water Conflicts
Science 3 min read

New Study Reveals Potential Locations for Future Water Conflicts

Rechelle AnnShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Report Shows Australia has Potential to be 100% Renewable by 2030

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Keio University Graduate School of Media Design
Technology 3 min read

Japanese Researchers Develop Robotic Tail for Humans                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Multiple studies have shown that a climate action based economy is the best way of boosting the global market, but are policymakers ready to listen? | Image By Lightspring | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Make it Rain: Why A Climate Action Model Will be the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Nuttawut Uttamaharad | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Top Energy Providers Invest Heavily in Renewables                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Scientists Discover Thousands of Virus Species Hidden in the Ocea...

Rechelle AnnShare
China is becoming a global example of how major nations can tackle climate change. Now, the nation is ramping up these efforts even further. | Image By chuyuss | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

China's Renewable Energy Plans are Only Just Beginning             

Zayan GuedimShare
Grace-FO, NASA's new satellite, will help researchers measure climate fluctuations using lasers. | Image by Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

NASA's Grace-FO Satellite Helps Track Climate Change With Lasers

Zayan GuedimShare
Insect populations are in decline globally, now researchers may know why. | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Study Claims Insects Could Become Extinct in 100 Years             

Sumbo BelloShare
Texas is set to become one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the U.S. | Image By Sean Pavone | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Why Texas Will be the Center of the American Renewable Revolution

Juliet ChildersShare
Coal-fired powerplants could be even more harmful than previously thought. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Global Study: Coal-Fired Power Stations Disrupt Rainfall         

Sumbo BelloShare
pixel2013 | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

You Have No Power Here: MIT says Climate Change to Blame…...

William McKinneyShare
Like many geniuses, Stephen Hawking had a pretty bleak view on the future of our species. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

4 Stephen Hawking Predictions to Ruin Your Faith in Humanity 

Zayan GuedimShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Free Energy Watch: Artificial Leaves for Solar, Hydrogen Fuel Pro...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.