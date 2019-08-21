search
Technology 3 min read

New Optic Nerve Stimulation Method to Aid the Blind

A new approach to stimulate the optic nerve could potentially help restore the eyesight of people with visual impairment.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 21, 2019 at 7:55 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Scientists at the École Polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland are working in colleagues from Italy to develop a technology for the blind. It involves completely bypassing the eyeball and sends messages directly to the brain.

To do this, the researchers had to stimulate the optic nerve using a new type of intraneural electrode called OpticSELINE.

According to the research published in the medical journal The Lancet, the global prevalence of blindness stands at 36 million people.

Visual impairment can be induced by various factors, including genetics, cataracts, glaucoma, retinal detachment, trauma, and stroke in the visual cortex, to name a few. While some blindness is temporary and can be treated medically, others are permanent.

Still, researchers have developed ways of helping people with permanent visual impairment.

An example of such is using retinal implants, a prosthetic device for restoring sight to patients blinded by retinal degeneration. Unfortunately, this method suffers from the exclusion criteria.

About half a million people across the world are blind due to a genetic disorder called Retinitis pigmentosa. However, only a few hundred patients are eligible for retinal implants.

Another option way of treating permanent blindness is to stimulate the optic nerve using an electrode. But, past result from such procedure had been inconclusive.

EPFL‘s Medtronic Chair in Neuroengineering, Diego Ghezzi explains:

“Back then, they used cuff nerve electrodes. The problem is that these electrodes are rigid, and they move around, so the electrical stimulation of the nerve fibers becomes unstable. The patients had a difficult time interpreting the stimulation because they kept on seeing something different.”

Instead of using cuff nerve electrodes like their past researchers, the EPFL team chose to use intraneural electrodes. Aside from providing rich visual information, intraneural electrodes are stable and less likely to move around once implanted in a participant.

Using OpticSELINE for Optic Nerve Stimulation

To stimulate the optic nerve, Ghezzi and the rest of the EPFL team invented an array of 12 electrodes called OpticSELINE. Next, the researchers decided to test how active the electrodes are at stimulating the various nerve fiber within the optic nerve.

For this part of the study, the team delivered electric current to the optic nerve through OpticSELINE, then measured the activities in the visual cortex. Thanks to an elaborate algorithm that they had developed beforehand, the researchers were able to decode the cortical signals.

The researchers noted that each stimulating electrode induces a specific and unique pattern of cortical activation. This led to the conclusion that intraneural stimulation of the optic nerve is selective and informative.

Since the study is only preliminary, the scientists still don’t understand the visual perception behind the cortical patterns.

Ghezzi noted:

“For now, we know that intraneural stimulation has the potential to provide informative visual patterns. It will take feedback from patients in future clinical trials to fine-tune those patterns. From a purely technological perspective, we could do clinical trials tomorrow.”

With current electrode technology, it’s possible to create a human OpticSELINE that consists of 48 to 60 electrodes. The researchers point out that while the limited number of the electrode may not be sufficient to restore sight completely, it could provide a visual aid for daily living.

Read More: Glasswing Butterflies Inspire Optical Implants That Treat Glaucoma

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Chinese President Xi Jingping at Paris COP21
Technology 5 min read

How China Went From Paris Accord Outsider to Leading the Talks

StephanieShare
It's crazy to think about just how powerful the brain really is. | Triff | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover new way to map Gene Expression Patterns   

Zayan GuedimShare
The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology | YouTube.com
Science 3 min read

Swiss Inventor of Grätzel Cells Discovers Low-cost, Solar-powere...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

AI Tool to Measure Human Conceptual Understanding Developed   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Report Claims Apple May Be Boosting its Apps In App Store       

Sumbo BelloShare
The Brodmann17 team (L TO R): Chief Scientist Assaf Mushinsky | CEO Adi Pinhas | VP of Partnerships Ruby Chen | CTO Amir Alush | Brodmann17.com
Science 3 min read

NVIDIA Stock is Predicted to Drop, but Brodmann17 Might be the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Ktsdesign | shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Know the Difference Between AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learni...

Zayan GuedimShare
Victor Moussa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Science may Have Just Created a Love Potion                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
The ALMA Correlator, one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world. | ESO | ESO.org
Technology 5 min read

Researchers Have Developed a Simulation Technology to Mimic the H...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Audiobooks Listening and Reading Trigger the Same Part of the Bra...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Human-Animal Embryo Experiments for Growing Organs                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Brain Connectivity Linked to IQ Level via MRI                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Future stem cell treatments could provide a solution to the struggle against Parkinson's Disease ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Stem Cell Treatment Could Mean End of Parkinson's Disease

Zayan GuedimShare
PublicDomainPictures | Pixabay.com
Science 6 min read

The Power of a Cuddle: Comfort Babies and Change their DNA     

Juliet ChildersShare
Strokes and other forms of brain trauma or injury are one of the most prevalent and dangerous health issues in our society. Now, researchers may have found a solution to the damage caused by this trauma | Photomicrograph via UCLA Health
Science 3 min read

This Biogel Helps Regenerate Stroke-Damaged Brain Tissue         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Plant-Fungal Symbiosis and Climate-Resistant Crops                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.