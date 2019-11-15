search
Science 2 min read

New Research Links Ultra-fine Particles With Brain Cancer

A new study suggests that aside from exposure to X-rays and specific genetic syndrome, ultra-fine particles could also cause brain cancer.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 15, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

A recent study has finally linked tiny particles produced by moving vehicles with brain cancer.

Brain cancers are rare. In the United States, the incidence of the disease is six cases per 100,000. By comparison, breast cancer and prostate cancer are 125 per 100,000 and 120 per 100,000, respectively.

Although we know little about the causes of brain cancer and brain tumor, health professionals have some theories. These include exposure to X-rays and specific genetic syndrome.

Also, previous research has suggested that ultrafine particles produced by vehicles can carry carcinogen chemicals to the brain. However, the link between brain cancer and these nanoparticles has remained hazy until now.

According to a newly published paper in the journal Epidemiology, a one-year increase in pollution exposure of 10,000 nanoparticles per cubic centimeter increased the risk of brain cancer by over 10 percent.

A professor at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain, who was not involved in the study, Jordi Sunyer said:

“This is an important finding, given that UFPs are directly emitted by combustion cars, and several studies in animals have shown UFPs could be more toxic than larger particles.”

Finding the Link Between UFP and Brain Cancer

For the study, the researchers examined medical records and air pollution exposure of 1.9 million adults in Toronto and Montreal. The research focused on a 25-year period, between 1991 and 2016.

During this time, the pollution level in the cities ranged from 6,000/cm3 to 97,000/cm3. Analysis of the record shows a strong correlation between brain cancer and nanoparticles.

According to the lead author of the study, Scott Weichenthal, higher exposure to UFP increases the chances of brain cancer. To be precise, residents living with pollution of 50,000/cm3 have a 50 percent higher risk of brain cancer than those living with 15,000/cm3.

What’s more, the result was “surprisingly consistent,” says the Weichenthal.

With that said, the researcher points out that the study is the first of its kind. So, other researchers must replicate it to confirm the findings. Also, while the extensive research suggests strong evidence, it didn’t establish a causal link.

We don’t know a lot about the causes of brain tumors, so any environmental factors we can identify are helpful in increasing understanding,” Weichenthal concluded.

Read More: Air Pollution Can Accelerate Progression of Emphysema of the Lung

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists use Nanotechnology to Give Mice Infrared Vision     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Fooling Brain Into Thinking Your Body is Working Harder Than It…...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Chip for Low-Cost Hand-held Microwave Imager Developed 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

How Alcohol, Caffeine, and Nicotine Affects Sleep Duration     

Sumbo BelloShare
Fermilab Antiproton Source 534| Michael Kappel | Flickr.com
Science 5 min read

What is Antimatter? The Asymmetrical Universe we Have yet to Figu...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Enforcing Short-Term Rental Rules Using AI Technology               

Sumbo BelloShare
TTstudio | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

The Unexpected Side Effects of Cleaning Urban Air Pollution   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Amazon's new Sponsored Display Ads Offers Product Targeting Tools

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Facebook is set to Roll Out its "Clear History" Privacy Tool 

Sumbo BelloShare
Air pollution is one of the largest killers in our modern world. Yet, very little is being done to prevent these deaths. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

U.N Pushes for Stronger Air Pollution Regulation                         

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Concepts | NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center's photostream | flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Scientists Recreate Diamond Rain Formerly Found Only on Icy Plane...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

How our Brain Filters Sounds Using the Auditory Sensing Gate 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Explore Why Mosquitoes Choose Humans                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Skyrmions are one science's most elusive quasiparticles. But now, new research may shed light on the magnetic particle. | Image By SPbPhoto | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Skyrmions Could be Key to Global Data Storage Shortage             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Nepal is Banning Single-Use Plastics in the Everest                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Upcoming Huawei Flagship Phone Will Launch Without Google Apps

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.