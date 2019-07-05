search
Technology 2 min read

New Screen Technology Doubles the Energy Efficiency of Smartphones

Researchers from Imperial College London have developed a new screen technology that could double the energy efficiency of display devices today.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 05, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

The scientists at Imperial College London have invented a new screen technology that will not only increase the power efficiency of future TVs and smartphones but the displayed pictures too.

Organic Light-Emitting Diodes or OLEDs are the tiny devices that currently light the pixels in our smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs screens. While the tech is as cutting edge as it gets, it’s not very power efficient.

OLED screens are coated with anti-glare filters to increase visibility when exposed to direct sunlight. That way, users can see images, even on the sunniest days.

There’s just one thing, the physics of how anti-glare filter works keep half of the light which the OLED generates within the display. As a result, it reduces the energy efficiency by half.

Ultimately, the makers of OLED displays sacrificed energy efficiency for usability. But, what if you could have both?

According to the findings published in the journal ACS Nano, it is indeed possible to obtain usability without sacrificing energy efficiency.

New Energy Efficient Screen Technology

placeholder
Image Credit: ACS Nano

The scientists proved that it’s possible to control the chemistry of the OLED material such that it produces OLEDs with special polarised light. With this particular light, it becomes unnecessary to use an anti-glare filter.

As you can imagine, displays from such OLEDs should be more energy efficient. In other words, they’ll provide a longer battery life while reducing carbon footprint.

Speaking on the project, Imperial College’s Department of Physics researcher and co-author of the study, Dr. Jess Wade said:

“Our study suggests, for the first time, that by changing our OLED recipe, we can generate efficient polarising OLEDs. The findings could make screens of all kinds brighter, with better contrast and longer life.”

Although the researchers only explored OLEDs for the new screen technology in their study, the material, as well as the approach, can be applied in other areas.

For example, the polarized light can be used in information storage, transmission, and encryption. That means it could potentially change computing and how we transmit data for good.

The researchers published their paper, ‘Inverting the Handedness of Circularly Polarized Luminescence from Light-Emitting Polymers Using Film Thickness’,  in ACS Nano.

Read More: Apple is Switching its iPhones To OLED Displays

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Oncology doctor consults with patient | National Cancer Institute
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop Ovarian Cancer-Predicting AI System           

Rechelle AnnShare
The Meat industry is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. | Image via Pixabay
Technology 5 min read

Want to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? Eat Better                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Amazon Fulfillment Center | Flickr.com
Culture 2 min read

Shipment Zero: Half of Amazon Shipments to be Carbon Neutral by…...

Rechelle AnnShare
The Sony Xperia 1 might arrive too late and at too high a price to beat out the competition. ¦ Image via Sony
Technology 2 min read

Sony Xperia 1: Exciting Specs With a Hefty Price Tag                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Robocalls are a common and pervasive annoyance, and it's only going to get worse. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Robocalls Became an American Epidemic                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Cartoony rendering of a 3D printer creating a human brain | Banderlog | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

How Close are we to 3D Printing Bodies?                                           

Juliet ChildersShare
The new Vote With Me app is trying to change how we view voting. | Image By Julia's Art | shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Vote With Me app Makes Phone Contact Party Identification Easy

Juliet ChildersShare
Graehawk | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

Magic Mushroom to Treat Depression is Possible According to Studi...

Rechelle AnnShare
Not for the first time, Huawei has been caught lying to their customers about the abilities of their smartphones. | Image By Veja | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Huawei Outed for Disingenuous DSLR Photo Usage                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Carbon emissions are one of the biggest threats to our planet. now, a new device could help us eradicate them, all while powering our homes. | Wikimedia commons
Science 3 min read

New CCS Device Could Help Reverse Effects of Climate Change   

Rechelle AnnShare
Who even knows if my phone is secure? :( | Mangpor2004 | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

3 Ways Mobile Tech is Hack-proofing Itself Beyond Security Apps

Juliet ChildersShare
Lenka Horavova | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

This is Really Scary: Your Phone is Dirtier Than a Public…

Zayan GuedimShare
Xiaomi logo via Wikimedia Commons
Marketing 3 min read

Xiaomi's Mi9 Smartphone Release Stumbles After PR Blunder       

Juliet ChildersShare
Burhan Bunardi | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Social Media Killed TV Advertising                                                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Artist's abstraction of quantum mechanics. | Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Close are we to Quantum Infrastructure? An Introduction   

Zayan GuedimShare
It's hard to believe that people still use cracked cable boxes, but apparently that's now a focus of the FCC. | Ekkaphan Chimpalee | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

The FCC is Cracking Down on Pirate Cable Boxes                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.