search
Technology 3 min read

New System Uses Reprogrammable Ink to Change Object Colors

Using reprogrammable ink, scientists at MIT were able to give objects a chameleon-like capability -- change their colors when exposed to light sources.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 14, 2019 at 11:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

A team of researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has developed a new system that uses reprogrammable ink to enable objects to change their color.

The chameleons’ ability to change its color has bewildered observers for centuries. Even the greek thinker, Aristotle, was long mystified by the creature’s adaptive feature.

At the moment, the idea of camouflage for humans is a green outfit that matches the color of the grass. An inanimate object, on the other hand, is another story.

Thanks to a new system that uses reprogrammable ink, objects can now change color when exposed to visible or ultraviolet light sources.

The system, called PhotoChromeleon uses a mix of photochromic dyes that users have to either spray or paint onto the object’s surface to change its color. Not only is the process fully reversible, but users can also repeat it as many times as they want.

Individuals can apply the system on any surface, from customizing a car, shoe, to a phone case.

Lead author of the paper about the project and CSAIL postdoc, Yuhua Jin said:

“This special type of dye could enable a whole myriad of customization options that could improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce overall waste. Users could personalize their belongings and appearance daily, without the need to buy the same object multiple times in different colors and styles.”

Creating PhotoChromeleon From Reprogrammable Ink

The researchers created the reprogrammable ink by mixing cyan, magenta, and yellow (CMY) photochromic dyes into a sprayable solution. With an understanding of how these dyes interact with different wavelengths, the team could control the color channel using light sources.

They were able to deactivate three different lights with separate wavelengths to eliminate each primary color.

For example, a blue light would mostly be absorbed by the yellow dye and be deactivated, leaving the magenta and cyan would remain. This will result in a blue-colored object.

Likewise, a green light would mostly be absorbed by magenta and be deactivated. Then both yellow and cyan would remain, resulting in green.

An object sprayed with PhotoChromeleon must be placed inside a box with a projector and UV light source. The UV lights desaturate the colors from transparent to full saturation while the projector desaturates the colors as required.

The new pattern appears when light activates the color. However, if a user doesn’t like a design, such a person can simply erase using the UV light and start again.

MIT Professor, Stefanie Mueller noted:

“By giving users the autonomy to individualize their items, countless resources could be preserved, and the opportunities to creatively change your favorite possessions are boundless.”

The researchers also developed a user interface that’ll enable users process designs and patterns automatically. Users simply have to load-up a blueprint, and the program generates the mapping onto the object. Then, the light can work its magic.

After successfully testing the system on a phone case, shoe, car model, and toy chameleon, the researchers are now working on ways to improve the dye.

Read More: Study Claims Earth Could Soon Lose its Blue Color

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Computer Chip: Carbon Nanotubes Pick up the Slack                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by bibiphoto | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

How Self-Driving Cars Could Eradicate the Traffic Jam Game     

Juliet ChildersShare
Researchers have discovered a new way of stabilizing fusion reactor plasma with the use of microwaves. | Image By kmls | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers use Microwaves to Stabilize Fusion Reactor Plasma

Zayan GuedimShare
Giro Science | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

The Latest Guide to Understanding CRISPR-Cas9                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Solar energy could be the fuel of the future. But there are some issues that need solving first. Image by sciencing
Science 3 min read

New Liquid Fuel Can Store The Sun's Energy For Almost a…

Sumbo BelloShare
Nordseher | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Floating City Prototype to Debut by 2020                                         

StephanieShare
Svet_Feo | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How These Citizen Scientists Discovered New Planets (and you can,...

Zayan GuedimShare
Jarun Ontakrai | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Immune System Eliminates Genetically Imbalanced Cells, What it Me...

Zayan GuedimShare
pixel2013 | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

You Have No Power Here: MIT says Climate Change to Blame…...

William McKinneyShare
Alex James Bramwell | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Next-gen, 3D-Printed Body Armor Inspired by the Conch Shell   

Zayan GuedimShare
Charles Taylor | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT CSAIL Teaches AI to Anticipate the Future                               

William McKinneyShare
Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Method to Shrink Deep Neural Networks

Rechelle AnnShare
Allacronyms.com
Technology 3 min read

New MIT Power Converters Mean Longer Battery Life for Mobile Devi...

PaigeShare
Influenza A virus | Wikipedia | en.wikipedia.org
Science 4 min read

New Study Suggests Using a Special UV Light to Kill Flu…

Rechelle AnnShare
Lumedix | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Edgy Labs Called it: Diamond-defect Qubits for Commercial Quantum...

Brett ForsbergShare
Luxturna can help cure certain types of congenital blindness. | Piotr Krzeslak | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Luxturna Gene Therapy Gives Legally Blind boy Sight                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.