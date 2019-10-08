search
New Video Report Tools for Google Search Console Released

To help webmasters better optimize their videos for search, Google has released two new video report tools for the Search Console.

Edgy Universe Oct 08, 2019 at 8:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Google has just released two new video report tools for Google Search Console. According to the company, the new tools aim to help webmasters better optimize for performance.

In an announcement on Google Webmaster Central Blog, the company wrote:

“Video is an important and growing medium used to consume information online, and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to find useful and interesting videos on Google.”

Video Enhancement Report

One of the video report tools released by Google is the Video Enhancement Report. This tool is specifically designed to improve the performance of sites that use structured data to annotate videos.

“The report allows you to see any errors and warnings for markup implemented on your site. When you fix an issue, you can use the report to validate if it was resolved by re-crawling your affected pages.”

Video Appearances in the Performance Report

Currently, Search users can see videos via the main Search page, on the videos Search tab, and in Discover. The Performance Report already gives webmasters an option to view the performance of their video tab search.

However, with the Video Appearances tool, Search Console users will now be able to see the performance of their videos in the main Search results tab and Discover as well.

“Content can appear with the video appearance if your page uses VideoObject structured data, or if Google uses other signals to detect that there is a video on the page.”

Why Release Video Report Tools?

Using videos is one of the most effective ways to get your content into Google Search and Discovery.

In a report released by Renderforest, it’s been found that around 5 billion videos are being watched on YouTube each day. Furthermore, a third of the Internet’s population or over one billion users are YouTube users.

This data alone speaks volumes about the significance of videos in today’s digital world. Google, more than any Internet company, knows this.

With the increasing popularity of videos, the search engine giant wants to help site owners get better visibility of their video content performance. By having access to this valuable data, webmasters can make the necessary content improvements to increase their Search ranking and gain more traffic.

But, if you want to know more about improving your search ranking using videos, the article below is for you.

Read More: 5 YouTube SEO Tools To Improve Your Rankings

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

