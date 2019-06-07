search
Science 3 min read

Researchers Explain How Our Online Time Affects Our Brain

A recent study supports claims that prolonged online time has a negative impact on our brain's structure, function, and cognitive development.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 07, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Our online time has been on a steady rise since 2000.

In the United States, time spent on the internet rose from 9.4 hours per week in 2000 to 23.6 hours eighteen years later. Of that time, we spend 17.6 hours per week surfing the web in our homes.

Why the big leap, you ask? one word summarizes the answer; smartphones.

Back in 2010, only 23 percent of people accessed the internet through their smartphone. Now, the number has jumped to 84 percent.

Whether we’re streaming movies or keeping up with our workflow, we now depend on the internet for everything. Unfortunately, our dependence comes at a price.

According to a recent publication in World Psychiatry, our longer online time has a negative impact on cognitive processes. In other words, the internet may be changing our brain’s structure and functions.

How Online Time Affects the Brain

Senior research fellow at NICM Health Research Institute, Dr. Joseph Firth led a study to explore how the internet affects the brains structure, function, and cognitive development.

His findings confirmed the widespread belief; that high level of internet indeed affects many brain functions.

Thanks to the numerous streams on prompts and notifications from the internet, we always have to hold divided attention. As a result, we have a lower capacity to maintain concentration on a single task, said Dr. Firth.

Speaking on the issue, director of research at NICM Health Research Institute and senior author on the report, Professor Jerome Sarris said:

“The bombardment of stimuli via the Internet, and the resultant divided attention commonly experienced presents a range of concerns. I believe that this, along with the increasing #Instagramification of society, can alter both the structure and functioning of the brain, while potentially also altering our social fabric.”

Also, parents have expressed concerns about the amount of time their kids spend on the internet.

According to Ofcom’s study, kids spend more time streaming online videos now more than ever. About 49 percent of children and 32 percent of pre-schoolers now watch subscription on-demand services. These include Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Now TV.

As a result, the opportunity for social interactions and the context that social relationships can take place has been drastically altered, says Firth.

Avoiding the Negative Impact of the Internet

To minimize the potential negative impact of high internet usage, the researcher recommends a reduced screen time. That way, children will not miss out on critical developmental activities such as exercise and social interaction.

He also suggested constant communication between parents and their offsprings.

Firth noted:

“Alongside this, speaking to children about how their online lives affect them is also important.”

Read More: The Argument for Access to the Internet as a Human Right

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Soon enough, major streaming services will begin adding commercials to your subscription plans. | Image By metamorworks | Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

The Inevitable Arrival of Commercials on Streaming Services is He...

Zayan GuedimShare
Valery Kalantay | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

Net Neutrality Update: Fallout From FCC Chair Ajit Pai's Speech L...

Krista GraceShare
Not for the first time, Huawei has been caught lying to their customers about the abilities of their smartphones. | Image By Veja | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Huawei Outed for Disingenuous DSLR Photo Usage                             

Juliet ChildersShare
The EU has reiterated its claims to protect its mobile networks from possible cybersecurity threats from Chine 5G networks. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

EU Wants to Close Backdoors in Chinese 5G Tech                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Dino Osmic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Black Hats are Even Hacking Ships in the Open Seas                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Niran Phonruang | Shutterstock.com
Culture 5 min read

10 Times the Internet was Brought to Its Knees                             

Chris ParbeyShare
After 30 years, the Internet has changed dramatically. Tim Berners Lee is not happy with the direction it has taken. ¦ Image via cern
Culture 3 min read

30 Years Later, Tim Berners Lee is Unhappy With the Web           

Zayan GuedimShare
RusskyMaverick | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Internet Restricted Worldwide as Russia Moves to Block Proxies an...

Juliet ChildersShare
Ryan J. Thompson | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why the Jeopardy Online Test is a Real Game Changer                   

StephanieShare
Samsung knows that to keep up with the likes of Apple and Google it needs to bring something new to the table. Now, that new feature seems to be 3D facial recognition software for the S10. | Image by Arcanse | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Leak Hints at 3D Face-Detection Feature     

Juliet ChildersShare
A Quantum Internet could fundamentally change our society -- but it could leave us dangerously vulnerable. | Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Is the Quantum Internet Terrorist-Proof?                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Africa Studio | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Lab Burger Update: How Close are we to Scalable, Synthetic, Clean...

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Video Monetization: How To Earn Money From Your Online Videos

Sumbo BelloShare
Steve Rhodes | Flickr.com
Technology 7 min read

Tech Leaders and Politicians React to FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal

Rechelle AnnShare
The introduction of foldable and durable glass could be a major step forward for foldable tech. ¦ Samsung
Technology 2 min read

Corning to Develop Gorilla Glass for Foldable Devices               

Juliet ChildersShare
Abstract quantum graphic. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Quantum Infrastructure Part 1: How Close are we to Quantum Intern...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.