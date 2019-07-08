search
Science 3 min read

Plastic Waste Entanglement Endangers Hundreds of Sharks and Rays

Plastic waste remains one of the world's biggest problems today. Its improper disposal has caused significant damage to the environment. Now, the lives of sharks, rays, and other marine animals are in danger due to plastic waste entanglement.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 08, 2019 at 8:15 am GMT
An adult shortfin mako shark entangled in fishing rope in the Pacific Ocean | Image Credit: Daniel Cartamil

An adult shortfin mako shark entangled in fishing rope in the Pacific Ocean | Image Credit: Daniel Cartamil

According to a new study, over a hundred sharks and rays in the world’s oceans are endangered by plastic waste entanglement.

Researchers at the University of Exeter examined several publications, including Twitter posts in search of sharks and rays entanglements. Although they discovered reports of over 1,000 entangled individuals, there could be more out there.

Before now, few studies have ever explored plastic entanglement in sharks and rays.

So, where do these entanglements come from?

The study revealed that the plastics are mostly from lost or discarded fishing gears. While they do threaten rays and whales as much as commercial fishing does, the animals’ suffering is still a cause for concern.

In a statement, researcher from Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter’s Penryn Campus, Kristian Parton said:

“One example in the study is a shortfin mako shark with fishing rope wrapped tightly around it. The shark had clearly continued growing after becoming entangled, so the rope – which was covered in barnacles – had dug into its skin and damaged its spine.”

While entanglement may not seem like a threat to the future of these ocean species, the researchers think otherwise. According to Parton, since it can cause pain, suffering, and death, it raises an essential welfare issue.

How Plastic Waste Entanglement Threatens Sharks and Rays

Issues such as over-fishing of sharks and rays, as well as bycatch – accidental catching while fishing for other species – has distracted researchers from other threats. As a result, entanglement threat has stayed under the radar, until now.

For the study, the researchers at Exeter University decided to use Twitter – a first of its kind – alongside academic papers. This enabled the researchers to discover entanglement in places that have never been recorded in any other publication.

While reviewing academic papers, the researchers spotted reports of 557 sharks and rays entangled in plastic across 34 species. The oceans in these reports included Atlantic, Indian, and the Pacific.

Twitter, on the other hand, provided 74 entanglement reports, which involves 559 sharks and rays from 26 species. These include basking sharks, whale sharks, great whites, and tiger sharks.

Alongside the “ghost” fishing gears, other entangling objects present in the oceans include rubber tires, bands used in packaging, and polythene bags.

The researchers have worked with the Shark Trust to create an online report to collect more data on entanglement. That way, they could further explore this massive threat to sharks and rays in the oceans.

Read More: How Plastic Pollution Harms Oxygen-Producing Bacteria

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image Credit: Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

The Best Times For Brands to Post on Twitter                                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Beijing, China | Testing | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How to Leverage Your Best Performing Posts to Drive More Traffic

Chris ParbeyShare
Hot Jupiter Concept | Kevin Gill | Flickr.com
Science 5 min read

NASA Found Exoplanet With Stratosphere 900 Light Years Away   

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

If Cryptocoins can be Social, why aren't They on Facebook or…...

StephanieShare
After nearly two decades of supremacy, social media networks may be past their prime. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Has Social Media Reached its Peak?                                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
tostphoto | Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

How to Find the Top Hashtags on Twitter                                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out June 2019 Core Update to Improve Search Relevanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by dencg | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Minds Uses Blockchain and a Decentralized Platform to Revolutioni...

Juliet ChildersShare
Someone meditating, or someone body hacking--you decide. | Everst | Shutterstock
Technology 13 min read

Body Hacking, Buddhism, and Brainwaves: A Mindfulness Update 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Ink Drop | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Here are the Social Networks Influencers Will Be Using in 2018

Chris ParbeyShare
Drop of Light | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Germany Fines Social Networks Heavily for ‘Illegal Content’

Zayan GuedimShare
Snopek Nadia | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The No-BS Guide to Increasing Your Twitter Following                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Run Dexter's logo | Rundexter.com
Technology 3 min read

Create Your own Chatbots with Dexter now; it's Easy                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: TechRadar
Technology 3 min read

Xiaomi and Oppo Tease Under-Screen Selfie Camera For Smartphones

Sumbo BelloShare
Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Culture 13 min read

Attention Span is the New Currency                                                     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Patpitchaya | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Make Your Content Stand Out                                                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.