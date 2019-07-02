search
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 No Longer Create Registry Backups

Microsoft confirmed that the latest versions of Windows 10, starting from version 1803, no longer create registry backups anymore.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 02, 2019 at 4:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Back in October 2018, the folks at Ghacks noticed that Windows 10 was not creating registry backups anymore.

Users noted that everything appeared to be okay. The scheduled task to create the backup was working well, and the run result showed that the operation completed.

Used to restore the Windows Registry to its previous state, the backup is supposed to be in the C:\Windows\System32\config\RegBack folder.

However, the operating system doesn’t create registry backups anymore.

While users assumed that it’s a severe and long-running bug, it appears not to be the case. According to a recent publication from Microsoft, the change is by design.

In other words, the tech giant intentionally switched off Registry backups on Windows 10.

Microsoft switched the safeguarding feature off eight months ago while giving users the impression it was still working. At the time, Ghacks reported that that Registry backups would show “the operation completed successfully“, even though it created no backup file.

Image Credit: Microsoft

The Backup Registry is an essential feature for businesses as well as everyday users. It’s the last line of defense when the Restore point on Windows 10 fails. Now, Microsoft is finally issuing a warning to over 800 million Windows 10 users.

In the statement, the company wrote:

“Starting in Windows 10, version 1803, Windows no longer automatically backs up the system registry to the RegBack folder. If you browse to the WindowsSystem32configRegBack folder in Windows Explorer, you will still see each registry hive, but each file is 0kb in size.”

Now you’re wondering – why?

Why Microsoft Switched Off Registry Backups on Windows 10

In Microsoft’s own words, it switched off the Registry backup “to help reduce the overall disk footprint size of Windows.” No, the backups are not as large as you’d imagine – typically 50 – 100 MB.

While Microsoft detailed a workaround which involves editing the registry, it may be coming too late to several users.

Microsoft has been trying to move hundreds of millions of users to the new version of its operating system. But with actions like this, holding on to your Windows 7 may not be a bad idea after all.

Read More: Upcoming Windows Update to Sport New Password Recovery Feature

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

