search
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Introduce a New Way to Monitor Gym Exercises

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a camera that can be used with smartwatches to track people's gym exercises and workouts.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 16, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

The researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have discovered that a stationary camera could be better at monitoring gym exercises than wearables.

More people now depend on smartwatches as a motivational tool for fitness. According to recent data, the sales of smartwatches has increased by 51 percent within the last 12 months. Also, 16 percent of adults in the United States now own a smartwatch.

But, as useful the current wearables are at cardio exercise, they do not sense all body motion effectively. The sensors are still not advanced and reliable enough to recognize the type of training and count repetitions.

Also, smartwatches depend entirely on what part of the body it’s worn. So, while it may be useful for dumbbell lifts, the device is completely useless of leg presses.

That’s where the GymCam comes in. The vision-based system developed by Ph.D. students in CMU’s Human-Computer Interaction Institute (HCII) can easily detect exercises in the gym.

In a statement, assistant professor in the HCII and Institute for Software Research, Mayank Goel said:

“If you are moving both your arms, you tend to move them together in time. However, if two people are exercising next to each other and performing the same exercise, they are usually not in sync, and we can tell the difference between them.”

Using the GymCam to Monitor Gym Exercises

Image Credit: Carnegie Mellon University

GymCam requires only motion information. That means, the camera feed can be reduced to pixel-by-pixel changes protect the privacy of the person working out.

Also, the researchers suggested that reliance on motion information addresses the downside of using a single camera in a crowded gym – the inability to see a person’s whole body.

In a gym with a single camera, equipment, and other people can obstruct the camera’s view. However, GymCam only has to see a repetitive movement of any part of the exerciser’s body to detect the exercise.

Also, the system can detect a gym equipment location and use the individual’s position and movement to track what they’re doing.

Although the researchers developed the algorithm to work in a crowded gym, they suggested that it can work on a smartphone as well. That means users can track and record their workouts at home too.

But, the system’s function could extend beyond the physical exercise.

When combined with smartwatches, GymCam could help people with visual disabilities, navigate public spaces such as airports, shopping malls, etc. Instead of identifying the person’s face, the camera would track people using their motion signature

What’s more, people can choose to opt-out of being tracked or located, says Goel.

The researchers presented their findings at the International Joint Conference on Pervasive and Ubiquitous Computing (UbiComp 2019) in London.

Read More: You’re Never too Old to Benefit From Weight Training

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New AI Universe Simulator is so Accurate Scientists Can't Explain...

Rechelle AnnShare
The Synthetic Sensor | Carnegie Mellon University | Gierad Laput
Technology 3 min read

Make any Appliance Smart With the Google-funded Synthetic Sensor

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: TechRadar
Technology 3 min read

Xiaomi and Oppo Tease Under-Screen Selfie Camera For Smartphones

Sumbo BelloShare
AI tech is at the center of our society. However, is there any way to stop this tech from having bias? | Image By Oleksii Arseniuk | Shutterstock
Science 11 min read

The Danger of Bias in an Al Tech Based Society                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Nokia | Techradar
Technology 3 min read

Nokia's Newest Partnership with Zeiss Means Better Cameras, Mobil...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of University of California, Davis / Screengrab from UC Davis Youtube Channel
Technology 3 min read

Robot Arm With Engineered Bacteria can Taste Chemicals in Environ...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

AI Learns to Predict Outcomes of Complex Chemical Reactions   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

A Big Step Closer to 3D-Bioprinting a Human Heart                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Dizain | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How AI Could Give us a Universal Translator                                   

William McKinneyShare
Although not on the same level as Doctor Who, this study does provide some insight into the progress (and possible reversal) of time. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Scientists Use Quantum Computing to Simulate Reversal of Time

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Report Claims Apple May Be Boosting its Apps In App Store       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Computer Model Aims to Turn Movie Scripts into Animations       

Sumbo BelloShare
AmazingMikael | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Your Fingerprints can be Stolen From a Selfie                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Adapt Your Marketing Strategy to Facebook's News Feed Chan...

Edgy UniverseShare
Parade crew members before Moscow Red Square military parade. | Iliya Pitalev © Sputnik via Russia Today
Culture 2 min read

Russia Bans Smartphones to Prevent Military Location Tracking

Juliet ChildersShare
MIT's Stata Center, Home of CSAIL | News.mit.edu
Science 6 min read

MIT's new Compiling Method can Optimize Code Before Parallel Exec...

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.