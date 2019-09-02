search
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Invent Wireless Aneurysm Sensor to Monitor Healing

An aneurysm sensor that could be implanted into the blood vessel has been developed to help monitor the brain's healing process.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 02, 2019 at 10:05 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Researchers have developed a wireless aneurysm sensor that’s so small that clinicians can implant it in the blood vessel to monitor healing.

Monitoring the progress of cerebral aneurysms is challenging. Physicians have to continuously capture angiogram images using contrast materials with potentially damaging effects on the human body.

For this reason, health professionals have discouraged frequent use of the current imaging technique.

But, the engineers at Georgia Tech saw this problem and decided to provide a solution. It was a wireless, stretchable sensor that could be placed in a blood vessel to allow frequent evaluations.

What’s more, the new solution did not require the use of image dyes.

In a statement about the new tech, assistant professor in Georgia Tech’s George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Woon-Hong Yeo said:

“The beauty of our sensor is that it can be seamlessly integrated into existing medical stents or flow diverters that clinicians are already using to treat aneurysms. We could use it to measure incoming blood flow to the aneurysm sac to determine how well the aneurysm is healing, and to alert doctors if blood flow changes.”

In a published paper in the journal Advanced Science, the researchers explained how the new sensor works.

Creating a Wireless Aneurysm Sensor to Monitor Healing

The researchers fabricated the six-layer sensor from biocompatible polyimide, including two separate layers of a mesh pattern produced from silver nanoparticles. They also used a dielectric and soft polymer-encapsulating material in creating the tech.

The aneurysm sensor is then wrapped around a flow diverter or stent that’s about two to three millimeters in diameter, small enough to fit into the blood vessels. It also includes a coil to detect electromagnetic energy from another coil outside the body.

The device uses inductive coupling of signals to allow wireless detection of biomimetic cerebral aneurysm hemodynamics.

Yeo noted:

“For patients who have had a procedure done, we would be able to tell if the aneurysm is occluding as it should without using any imaging tool. We will be able to accurately measure blood flow to detect changes as small as 0.05 meters per second.”

When blood flows through the implanted sensor, its capacitance changes, this, in turn, alters the signals that are passing through the sensor as they transmit to the third coil outside the body.

Under lab condition, Yeo and his colleagues implanted a sensor in a lump of meat to simulate brain tissue. Then, they measured the capacitance changes from a distance of about six centimeters.

What’s next for the technology?

According to Yeo, the next phase involves optimizing the aneurysm sensor to measure blood pressure along with flow rates in the blood vessel.

“We will be able to measure how pressure contributes to flow change,” Yeo explained. “That would allow the device to be used for other applications, such as intracranial pressure measurements.”

Read More: Researchers Develop BodyNet, A Wireless Skin-Hugging Sensor

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

New research in synaptic plasticity could shed light on how our brain works. | Image By whitehoune | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Synaptic Plasticity Could Explain the Inner Workings of the Human...

Zayan GuedimShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Brain Connectivity Linked to IQ Level via MRI                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Xshyfc.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists Successfully use CRISPR Gene Therapy on Patient     

Rechelle AnnShare
HIV-infected H9 T cell | NIAID | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Reactivate T Cells To Help Fight Cancer                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Nanoscale Biodegradable 'Bottles' for Targeted Drug Delivery 

Zayan GuedimShare
The wearable oral sodium sensor | Georgia Tech via Techxplore.com
Science 2 min read

New Wearable Oral Sodium Sensor to Help Fight Hypertension     

Rechelle AnnShare
Alley cropping | U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

MIT Researchers Develop Genetic Tool to Improve Plants' Resistanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Technology 4 min read

New Cancer Treatment Uses Nanoparticles to Kill Tumor Cells   

Rechelle AnnShare
Lisa Alisa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Here's a Useful Exercise That Boosts Brain Power                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Gold nanoparticles will almost certainly be integral to future drug therapies. | Kateryna Kon | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

What is Nanomedicine and how can it Make Drugs Smarter?           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover How Itch Signals are Transmitted to the Brain

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Fooling Brain Into Thinking Your Body is Working Harder Than It…...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

New Optic Nerve Stimulation Method to Aid the Blind                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Skyrmions are one science's most elusive quasiparticles. But now, new research may shed light on the magnetic particle. | Image By SPbPhoto | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Skyrmions Could be Key to Global Data Storage Shortage             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Insects 3D Neurons Could Help Improve 3D Vision of Robots       

Zayan GuedimShare
Adrian Grosu | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Prenatal 'Mini-brain' Scans May Solve Schizophrenia Origins   

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.