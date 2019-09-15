search
Science 2 min read

Researchers Unravel the Mystery of Static Electricity

A new study regarding static electricity could potentially help augment existing electrostatic applications, including energy harvesting and printing.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 15, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

You may have experienced the subtle spark that comes with dragging your feet across a carpet or the hair-raising effect of rubbing a balloon on your head. These are classic cases of inducing static electricity through friction – also known as triboelectricity.

As typical as these experiences are, a detailed understanding of how they occur has eluded scientists for centuries. Well, a team of researchers from Northwestern University is about to change that.

According to the researcher’s new model, rubbing two objects together produces static electricity by bending the tiny protrusions on the surface of materials.

The new understanding can potentially change several existing electrostatic applications such as energy harvesting and printing. It could also help us avoid potential dangers which include fires started by sparks from static electricity.

How Friction Leads to Static Electricity

Greek philosopher, Thales of Miletus noticed that when he rubbed amber with fur, the fur attracted specks of dust. He became the first to report friction-induced static electricity in 600 BC.

Lead author of the study, Laurence Marks said:

“Since then, it has become clear that rubbing induces static charging in all insulators — not just fur. However, this is more or less where the scientific consensus ended.”

Now, Marks and his team have a new explanation for the phenomenon.

At a nanoscale, all materials have rough surfaces which include numerous tiny protrusions. So, when two elements rub against each other, the protrusions form and deform to generate voltages, which ultimately induces static charging.

The phenomenon is known as the flexoelectric effect, and it occurs when deforming an insulator – such as bending – causes the charge to separate.

Using a simple model, the researchers proved that the bending protrusions during rubbing generated enough voltage to cause static electricity.

Mark, who is also a professor of materials science and engineering in Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering concluded:

“Our finding suggests that triboelectricity, flexoelectricity and friction are inextricably linked. This provides much insight into tailoring triboelectric performance for current applications and expanding functionality to new technologies.”

The researchers published their findings in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Read More: Researchers Develop Psychosensory Electronic Skin Technology

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Thanks to a new study, researchers have discovered that the large majority of the matter in our solar system is from distant galaxies. | Image By NASA images | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Science Reveals Most Matter in our Universe is Extra-Solar     

Juliet ChildersShare
Although it's one of nature's simplest metals, potassium could shed light on some of the most complicated states of matter ever observed. | Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Researchers Discover New "Double State" of Matter                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 3 min read

How Macroscopic Materials Transition From Liquid to Solid       

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

New Research: Poverty Leaves A Mark On Our Genes                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Sergi Lopez Roig | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

3D Printed Hyperelastic Bone Will Crush Healing Time                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Harvest Static Electricity From Rotating Tire       

Sumbo BelloShare
Stanford University School of Engineering Youtube.com
Technology 3 min read

Engineers Develop Electronic Glove With Sense of Touch             

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by OliveTree | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Cresols Make Carbon Nanotubes Commercially Scalable                   

Zayan GuedimShare
The researchers submerged the protein mat in an insecticide to test its capabilities. | Christopher DelRe and Charley Huang | UC-Berkeley
Science 3 min read

Scientists Make a Protein Mat That can Soak up Chemical Pollution

Rechelle AnnShare
University of Chicago | Huffingtonpost.com
Culture 8 min read

How Parents Made the Difference in this Long-term STEM Study 

Kimberly ColemanShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.