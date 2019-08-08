search
Samsung Galaxy Book S: Ultra-Thin Laptop With 23-Hour Battery Life

Samsung's latest laptop offering, the Galaxy Booklet S, is equipped with a powerful battery that could last for 23 hours on a single charge.

Sumbo Bello Aug 08, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Samsung

Aside from unveiling its Note phones at its 2019 Unpacked event at Brooklyn, Samsung also announced its Galaxy Book S. It’s a premium Windows 10 laptop whose clamshell-style design is reminiscent of Microsoft’s Surface Pro Series.

While the Book S doesn’t have the detachable tablet section that the Surface Pro is known for, it still has a 10-point touchscreen display. The Samsung Galaxy Book S is not lacking in the hardware department either.

Here’s the breakdown.

Features of the Samsung Galaxy Book S

The 13.3 inches laptop comes with an anodized aluminum frame at the top and base, including a fully backlit keyboard.

For the system chip, you have a 64-bit Octa-core processor that clocks as high as 2.84 GHz, and it’s based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx platform. Meanwhile, the GPU is an Adreno 680 Extreme which supports the latest DirectX 12 APIs.

Not only does the GPU have a 128-bit-wide memory interface, but it can also drive as much as two 4K HDR external displays with up to 120FPS 4K HDR video playback.

According to Samsung, the graphics and CPU performance on the Book S is 80 percent and 40 percent greater than its predecessors, respectively. Also, compared with its predecessors, The S Book 2 comes with an added memory bandwidth.

There’s a single USB-C port, a Windows Hello-compatible camera, and a fingerprint sensor. Sound enthusiasts will also love the studio-quality stereo speakers that are enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology and tuned by AKG.

Here’s the best part. The computer’s hardware and software are optimized out of the box to make the most of the 42Wh battery.

With USB Power Delivery 2.0 and Quick Charge 2.0, the battery will last a whopping 23 hours on a single charge, says Samsung. Of course, that’s with the Wi-Fi, and other connections switched off.

The Book S will be available this September at $999 for the 256GB base model. Other options include a 512GB storage configuration, and two color options – earthy gold and mercury gray.

