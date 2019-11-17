search
Technology 3 min read

Samsung Imagines the World 50 Years From Now

The world of 2069 will look very different from today, according to Samsung. From food and health to cities and space, explore the world 50 years from now.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Nov 17, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Samsung Imagines the World 50 Years From Now

Last September, Electronics company Samsung has launched a new experience space, called Samsung KX, at Coal Drops Yard in London.

Samsung KX features the whole Samsung technology ecosystem. A place powered by the company technologies that come together to deliver a single harmonious experience.

To mark the event, Samsung has asked six eminent futurists and scientists to imagine life 50 years from now. The report, Samsung KX50: The Future in Focus, predicts the changes scientific advances would bring to health, transport, entertainment, and food over the next 50 years.

How the World Would be Like 50 Years From Now

In 2069, the way we live, eat, work, and travel would have changed immensely, according to the authors of the report.

Here are some of the report’s highlights:

Travel and Transport

Travel and transport 50 years from now as imagined by Samsung
Travel and transport 50 years from now as imagined by Samsung

Driving yourself could become illegal, except on closed recreational circuits. But that’s only a small detail when it comes to transport and infrastructure in the future.

  • Aquatic superhighways: Subsonic tube travel system using pods.
  • Air taxis and buses: Drones will take passengers through the airspace to avoid traffic congestion and waterways.
  • Rocket travel in Space: Reusable rockets will be used for longer distances, like international city-to-city. Speeds would reach 20,000 miles per hour.

Healthcare and Nutrition

Health and nutrition
Health and nutrition 50 years from now as imagined by Samsung

Climate change and overpopulation would bring significant changes to diets.

  • Insect-based diet: Insects will become a staple food and one of the primary protein sources. Prepare your tasting buds for insect burgers, fried locusts, and worm kebab.
  • Synthetic food: Some food ingredients will be produced at home, and they’ll be indistinguishable from the real thing.
  • Exotic ingredients: Because of global warming, tropical fruits, vegetables, and other heat-resistant grains will become more available.
  • Virtual companions and caregivers: Digital companions will keep an eye on our health and encourage us to make the necessary changes.
  • 3D printed organs: People whose organs have sustained damage beyond repair can have compatible organs 3D-printed for them. They can even exceed natural organs in quality.

Homes and Cities

Homes and cities 50 years from now as imagined by Samsung
Homes and cities 50 years from now as imagined by Samsung
  • Cities: People could be living in climate-controlled large towns enclosed in domes.
  • Homes: Thanks to robotics and AI technologies, houses will be smart, energy positive, and self-cleaning ability.
  • Cityskape: Hydroponics would transform concrete skyscrapers into lush structures that generate their food supply.

Work and Leisure

work and leisure
Work and leisure 50 years from now as imagined by Samsung
  • Workplace: Most of the work will be conducted passively in front of a screen or via virtual reality technology.
  • Space holidays: Space hotels around the Moon or other planets, generating their gravity, will receive tourists. Later, domed structures on the ground would
  • Aerial sports: Teams will compete in Quidditch-style 4D sports matches.
  • Interactive movies and video games: At home, special haptic suits will allow people to use all their senses to enjoy the film or video game physically.

Read More: 4 Stephen Hawking Predictions to Ruin Your Faith in Humanity

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Lenscap Photography | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

This Quantum Storage Device Fits on a Chip                                     

Juliet ChildersShare
New research shows that there may be a link between art and psycopathy. | Image Art by Lønfeldt
Science 3 min read

New Study Shows Link Between Psychopathy and Creativity           

Zayan GuedimShare
Fitbit Smartwatch 'Ionic' | Fitbit.com
Technology 4 min read

Fitbit Smartwatch Ionic: Specs and Everything Else You Need to Kn...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Samsung
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Book S: Ultra-Thin Laptop With 23-Hour Battery Lif...

Sumbo BelloShare
Xiaomi's new foldable phone could be a game-changer for the world's smartphone market. | Image via Evan Blass
Technology 3 min read

Xiaomi's New Foldable Tablet Could Blow Samsung Away                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Incorporated | Syfy
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Pain-Processing Sensory Organ in the Ski...

Sumbo BelloShare
12019 | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Reduce Risk of Transplant Rejection With New Medtech                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Matipon | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Someone Created a Death Machine to Facilitate Euthanasia         

Juliet ChildersShare
MJgraphics | Shutterstock
Culture 8 min read

International Women's Day: Four Badass Women in Tech                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Thanks to a new study, researchers have discovered that the large majority of the matter in our solar system is from distant galaxies. | Image By NASA images | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Science Reveals Most Matter in our Universe is Extra-Solar     

Juliet ChildersShare
After a torrent of negative reviews and malfunctions, Samsung has pulled the release of the Galaxy Fold. ¦ Image via Samsung
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Puts The Galaxy Fold’s Launch on Hold                           

Sumbo BelloShare
A breakthrough discovery could mean that over a third of all the known exoplanets could be water worlds. | Image By Dima Zel | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Study Shows One Third of Known Exoplanets are "Water Worlds" 

Zayan GuedimShare
With a dapper fashion style like that, how could he not become the greatest scientist of his generation? | Image via Biography
Culture 3 min read

Looking Back to Look Forward: A Birthday Message to Copernicus

Juliet ChildersShare
CES 2018 | MGNOnline via News3 Las Vegas | news3lv.com
Technology 8 min read

Best Early Tech and Announcements From CES 2018 Unveiled         

Rechelle AnnShare
The CES 2019 stage is all set to welcome thousands of participants and exhibitors from different parts of the world. | CES | Youtube
Technology 5 min read

Edgy Exclusive: CES 2019 Exhibits and Most Recent Tech Announceme...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.