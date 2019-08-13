search
Technology

Samsung Unveils First 108MP Camera Sensor for Smartphones

South Korea-based electronics company Samsung has revealed that world's first 108-megapixel camera sensor for future smartphones.

Sumbo Bello Aug 13, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Samsung recently unveiled its new 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. It’s the first mobile sensor to exceed 100 million pixels, and it’s coming to a Xiaomi handset soon.

Back in May 2019, the Korean tech giant introduced a 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1. While we’re yet to see an actual smartphone using this sensor, brands were already showing off.

First, Xiaomi Sub-brand, RedMi posted an image to show off the level of detail the GW1 sensor can capture. Then Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth Realme posted pictures from its 64MP quad-camera device. Since it also uses the GW1 sensor, users can shoot images that’s as much as 9,216 x 6,912.

Less than a weeks after we saw the Realme images, Samsung unveiled the ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP camera sensor it developed with Xiaomi.

In a press release, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, Yongin Park, said:

“Through close collaboration with Xiaomi, ISOCELL Bright HMX is the first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels and delivers unparalleled color reproduction and stunning detail with advanced Tetracell and ISOCELL Plus technology.”

Features of Samsung’s 108MP Camera Sensor

According to Engadget, the new 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor is one of the largest in smartphones yet. It utilizes Samsung’s pixel-merging Tetracell technology to merge four pixels into one.

That way, the camera can capture low-resolution images, about 27MP, in low-light conditions. It also means a brightly lit shooting environment is required to take full advantage of the 108-megapixel sensor.

The camera comes with a Smart-ISO mechanism, which can automatically select lower ISOs in bright shooting situations and high ISOs in dim conditions.

Alongside the low-light shooting and high-resolution capabilities, the sensor can also record lossless 6k video (6,016 x 3,384) at 30fps. That’s an incredible feat for a smartphone.

Which smartphone is getting the camera upgrade?

That’s still a mystery. Both Samsung and Xiaomi are keeping mum on the phone that would get to use this sensor. But based on its large size, it may not be the perfect fit for every smartphone on the market.

In a statement to the press, co-founder and president of Xiaomi, Lin Bin, said:

“We are very pleased that picture resolutions previously available only in a few top-tier DSLR cameras can now be designed into smartphones. As we continue our partnership, we anticipate bringing not only new mobile camera experiences but also a platform through which our users can create unique content.”

Mass production of the sensor would begin later this month. So, we could see the first 108-megapixel smartphone before the end of the year, possibly the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

