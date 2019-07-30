search
Science 2 min read

Scientists Create Contact Lenses That Zoom In the Blink of an Eye

Scientists harnessed the electrooculographic signals produced by our eyes to create contact lenses that can be zoomed in and out just by blinking.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 30, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Using contact lenses that can zoom in and out on command sounds a bit far-fetched – like tech from a James Bond movie.

But, the scientists at the University of California San Diego have managed to pull it off. They invented a pair of contact lenses that users can control through eye movements. Oh, yes, it zooms in when you blink twice.

So, how do these contact lenses work?

To invent this futuristic tech, the researchers measured the electrooculographic (EOG) signals that the eyes generate when it makes specific movements. These include left and right, up and down, as well as blink and double blink.

Thanks to the vast data collected, the scientists created a soft lens with a natural design layout. Aside from responding to the electrical impulses that come with these movements, the lens can also change its focal length based on the signal.

In other words, the lens could zoom in the blink of an eye – or double blink, as the case may be.

The researchers wrote in their publication in the journal, Advanced Functional Materials:

“In this study, we developed a human-machine interface (HMI) between human eyes and a soft biomimetic lens, which was mainly composed of electroactive polymer films. The change of the focal length and the motion of the soft lens closely resembled those of human eyes, which were achieved by the electrical potential-induced actuation of dielectric elastomer (DE) films.”

Eye Movement-Based Contact Lenses

While you may need to place the tech on your eyeballs to use it, the focal length of the lens doesn’t change based on sight. In fact, users don’t need a perfect vision – or any for that matter – to change its focal point.

That’s because the invention works based on electricity from specific eye movement. In other words, a visually impaired user can still blink twice to zoom, even though such a person wouldn’t see the change in focus.

Past studies have used EOG signals to control wheelchairs and other robots. However, the contact lens is the first proof-of-concept to use the signals on soft machines.

So, why did the researchers create it?

According to the researchers, this innovation could serve as a groundwork for more advanced technologies. These include adjustable glasses, visual prostheses, and even remotely operated robots.

Read More: The Future of AR: Video Recording Contact Lenses

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Create a Deep Learning Network That Functions on Ligh...

Rechelle AnnShare
In the journey towards creating truly immersive VR, a new haptic armband may be a key step. | Image By Andrey Suslov | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Haptic Armband Gives VR a new Sense of Touch                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Guradian GT Robot, Designed by Sarcos | Image courtesy of Sarcos.com
Science 4 min read

The Guardian GT Could Lead to a Real Doctor Octopus                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Screen grab from Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences YouTube Channel
Technology 3 min read

A Portable Miniature Polarization Camera is Here                         

Zayan GuedimShare
DARPA is aiming its innovative resources at developing disaster robots to help during natural emergencies. | Image By Cire Notrevo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

DARPA Develops Disaster Robots to Help During National Emergencie...

Juliet ChildersShare
Charles Taylor | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

How to Feel Empathy for Something That's not Alive                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Website Security Breaches Detected via new Email-Based Tool Tripwire
Technology 5 min read

Website Security Breaches Detected via new Email-Based Tool Tripw...

Rechelle AnnShare
Charles Taylor | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Can't go to School? No problem--Send the No Isolation Robot in…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by head below horns | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

The Future of Chat Simulators and Virtual Assistants                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Household robots will also imitate Michelangelo | Willyam Bradberry | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

9 (Mostly) Household Robots That Will Change the Future           

Juliet ChildersShare
Childcare robots are no longer just a topic of sci-fi. Now, they are ready to become part of the family. | Image By Tithi Luadthong | Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Why Childcare Robots Will Become the new Norm                               

Zayan GuedimShare
This preemptive ban on the possibly devastating nature of killer robots could be important in stopping future war crimes. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

The Rise of Killer Robots: Why Military Machines are a War…

Zayan GuedimShare
In a huge step towards bionic robots, researchers have created a robot that can morph to its environment. | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

New Development: Robot With Shape Morphing Joints Created       

Sumbo BelloShare
Hairy artificial skin may seem like an invention from a bad sci-fi novel, but it could be the next step towards developing true androids. | Image By fotoslaz | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

"Hairy" Artificial Skin is the Next Step in Robotics                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Suicidal Robot Tries to be too Human                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
This aisle ain't big enough for the two of us. | Image by 1000words with elements of image by Denvitruk | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Bossa Nova Raises $29-million for More Walmart Robots               

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.