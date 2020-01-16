search
Science 3 min read

Scientists Create Living Concrete that Can Reproduce

With the help of cyanobacteria, university researchers were able to create a living concrete that not only absorbs CO2, but can also reproduce.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 16, 2020 at 8:50 am GMT
Kletr / Shutterstock.com

Kletr / Shutterstock.com

A team of scientists has managed to create living concrete that can also reproduce.

The process of making concrete has relatively remained unchanged over centuries. It involves builders mixing hard materials like sand with various binders and hoping that it stays rigid for as long as possible.

But concretes crack and break. So, it’s not surprising that studies have been looking to make the material self-healing.

While previous efforts entail adding microbes to the building material, a team of researchers from the University of Colorado, Boulder, took it a step further. They created a different type of concrete that’s not only alive, but it can also reproduce.

Cyanobacteria in the material capture energy through photosynthesis. Unlike the regular concrete production process which spews greenhouse gases, the new photosynthetic process absorbs CO2.

Also, the photosynthetic microbe gives the material an unusual green color, which fades as the concrete dries.

According to a concrete expert at the University of Strathclyde, in Scotland, Andrea Hamilton:

“[The new concrete] represents a new and exciting class of low-carbon, designer construction materials.”

The researchers described how they developed the living building material in their published paper in the journal Matter,

Creating a Living Concrete that Can Reproduce

At first, the Colorado team placed cyanobacteria in a mixture of sand, nutrient, and warm water. That way, when the microbes absorbed light, it produced calcium carbonate, which cemented the sand particles.

Unfortunately, the process was too slow. So, the head of the research project, Wil Srubar, suggested adding gelatin to strengthen the matrix.

The team visited a local store to purchase Knox brand gelatin, which they dissolved in the solution with the bacteria. They poured the mixture into the molds and refrigerated it.

Lead author of the study, Chelsea Hevera explained:

“We took it out of the mold and held it — it was a beautiful, bright green and said ‘Darpa’ on the side.” [The mold featured the name of the project’s funder.]

The gelatin gave the material more structure. What’s more, it worked with the microbes to make the living concrete grow faster and stronger.  While the living concrete is not as strong as its conventional counterparts, it shows the potential for doing real construction.

For example, the Department of Defense wants to use the reproductive ability of the materials in remote or austere areas like a desert. Also, living concretes might help in harsher environments on other planets like Mars.

There’s no way we’re going to carry building materials to space,” Dr. Srubar said. “We’ll bring biology with us.

The team, however, admitted that further study is necessary to make the material more practical.

Read More: Researchers Create New Strains of Bacteria To Find Landmines

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Manipulate Brain Cells Using Smartphone-Controlled Imp...

Sumbo BelloShare
Jimmy Soning | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Life Didn't Begin on Earth--it was Transported Here by Space Dust

Zayan GuedimShare
Jan Martin Will / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

How the 1987 Montreal Protocol Slowed Global Warming                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Forget 12 Years! We May Have Only 18 Months to Save…

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers discovered that plastic waste may be emitting far more greenhouse gases than previously thought. | Image By Larina Marina | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Plastic Waste Found to be Massive Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

"EmoNet" Tells How You Feel Just by Looking at Images You're…...

Zayan GuedimShare
The tiny CREPT instrument will augment the science of NASA’s Van Allen Probes, formerly known as the Radiation Belt Storm Probes. This artist’s rendering of the Van Allen Probes mission shows the path of its two spacecraft through the radiation belts that surround Earth, which are made visible in false color. | NASA | www.nasa.gov
Science 4 min read

Mystery About Earth's Van Allen Belts Solved by Researchers   

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Increased Emission of Nitrous Oxide Alarms Scientists               

Sumbo BelloShare
graphicsdunia4you / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New "Mechanical Trees" Offer Cure for Climate Change                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Method to Kill Antibiotic-Resistant Pat...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 4 min read

GOSAT and Other Greenhouse Gas Observing Satellites                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Biogeochemistry Lab Manager Janet Hope from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences holds a vial of coloured porphyrins (pink coloured liquid), believed to be some of the oldest pigments in the world. | Australia National University
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover the World's Oldest Color Pigment                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Chetty Thomas | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Danger! Drones can be Shot Down Over U.S. Military Bases         

Juliet ChildersShare
Chicago, America's third largest city, has pledged to go fully green by 2040. ¦ 12019 / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Chicago Commits to be 100% Renewable by 2040                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
This major push by Costa Rica shows exactly how possible it is for governments to implement strong carbon neutral strategies. ¦ distel2610 / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Costa Rica to Become Carbon Neutral by 2050                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.