Scientists Discover Water Vapor On A Distant Planet

Scientists have just discovered water vapor in the atmosphere of a distant world that’s over twice the size of Earth. Not only is it the smallest planet world found with water, but researchers also suspect that it even rains water there.

This makes the planet a most interesting candidate in the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life.

This is not the first time researchers have found water on a planet outside our solar system. So, what makes this discovery unique?

Well, previously discovered exoplanets were not suitable for life. They were giant balls of gas – like Jupiter or Neptune – that lacked any form of surface for life to exist.

The new planet, on the other hand, is a bit more unique. For one, it’s nine times the size of Earth. Also, it orbits around its host star at a distance known as the habitable zone.

Thanks to this sweet spot, the temperature is just right for water to pool on the planet’s surface. As a result, it shares some significant traits with our world.

In a statement to the press, an exoplanet researcher at the University of Montreal and lead author of the study, Björn Benneke said:

“For the first time, a planet in this temperature regime — a regime that is very, very similar to the Earth — we are demonstrating that there is actually liquid water.”

The scientists are calling the planet K2-18b.

Finding Water Vapor on an Exoplanet

Researchers first discovered K2-18b back in 2015 using NASA’s now-retired Kepler Space Telescope.

For two years, Benneke and his team studied the planet’s atmosphere using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. While researching an exoplanet’s atmosphere from space is challenging, the researchers got lucky with K2-18b.

Its atmosphere extends far out into space, making it easy for scientists to observe and find water vapor.

Then some climate modeling revealed that the water vapor is likely forming into clouds. In other words, the vapor condenses and rains onto the planet just like here on Earth.

Benneke noted:

“If you talk to any biologist, they don’t care about vapor; they care about liquid water. Because biology only works when you have liquid water.”

Other researchers confirmed Benneke and his team’s findings.

Not a Rocky World

As impressive as it is to find water vapor on the K2-18b exoplanet, it’s still not enough. The most significant find would be a rocky exoplanet with water in its atmosphere.

According to an exoplanet expert and professor at MIT, Sara Seager, exoplanets that are presumed to be rocky like Earth or Mars are usually less than 1.6 times the size of our planet.

K2-18b is 2.3 times the size of Earth, which means it’s unlikely to be rocky. Instead, the exoplanet is either made up of water ice or is a rocky core surrounded by a giant envelope of gas.

Both of these conditions are not conducive for having oceans of water on rocky ground as we do on Earth.

“This is the first step toward really kind of exploring planets that are at the right temperature around other stars to see what’s going on there,” says Benneke. “For now, we know that whatever is going on there is likely wet, but it might not be very lively.

